Pike County appears to have a complicated financial future ahead as officials gave an update regarding the county’s financial situation, something to which Pike County Judge-Executive Ray Jones said he is not looking forward.
During Tuesday’s meeting of the Pike Fiscal Court, County Treasurer Frankie Stacy gave the court an update regarding its financial situation.
Stacy said the county has begun its budgeting process for this year and is two-thirds of the way through its current year’s budget.
“Some of the big things that need to be brought to light on this year’s budget,” Stacy said. “One things is we did not take the property tax increase this year. I commend the court because I think the public doesn’t need to be taxed anymore unless its absolutely necessary. But, as my job as treasurer, I still need to inform the court that the effect on the budget was probably estimated to be around $240,000.”
Coal production for next year, according to market research, Stacy said, is going to go from 36 million tons this year down to 18 million tons next year.
“Production is going to be 50 percent,” Stacy said. “I estimate that we’re going to have to cut $700,000 from our budget number of $1 million from coal severance of last year and cut it down to around $300,000
Mineral severance is down approximately $93,000 through three quarters, which Stacy said will effect this year’s budget around $150,000.”
According to Jones, between 2009 and 2010 the county was receiving approximately $12.3 million in coal and mineral severance. Last year, the county only collected around $2.5 million and he said this year the county is on pace to receive somewhere between $1.6 and 1.7 million.
“When your coal and mineral severance goes down $800,000 to $900,000 from one year to the next, that sent out a ripple throughout the county’s entire budget,” Jones said.
Jones said it is almost to the point that the county should no longer budget for any coal severance and that his budget will “probably” not have any included.
It’s not going to be a pretty budget,” Jones said. “It’s going to be very unpopular.”
Going into next year’s budget, Stacy said, there are some things of which the court is already aware that could have implications moving forward.
“Probably the biggest dark cloud looming over our budget is the contribution to the pension,” Stacy said. “As far as legislature goes right now, it’s like a 12 percent increase each year, compounded for the next 10 years.”
For next year’s budget, that will cost the county appromimately $270,000, but that will compound 12 percent in future years.”
According to Stacy, the county’s insurance is expected to also increase, with a five percent increase in health insurance (equaling $80,000) and property and casualty insurance is expected to increase three percent (equaling $30,000).
“Also worker’s comp is projected to increase to approximately $96,000,” Stacy added.
Stacy said the county’s revenue decreased around $60,000 this year and, according to his projections, that number is expected to be around a $1.4 million decrease for next year.
Jones said that he and Deputy Judge-Executive Reggie Hickman had a discussion that if the county is going to be required to make reductions, it would only do so “prudently,” and that the only way to reduce the county’s pension cost is to cut payroll even though “there’s very little room left to cut.”
“I don’t look forward to this and I don’t say this lightly, I’ve had trouble sleeping a few nights the last couple of weeks thinking about what we’re going to have to do,” Jones said. “There’s no easy way to do this, but we’re not going to kick the can down the road.
“I made a promise to myself and my family that I would do what had to be done to move this county forward and, you know, people can question that or criticize it, that’s fine. Everybody has the right to do that but it does’nt change the numbers and numbers never lie,” he added.
Each department head has been instructed to submit a reduction plan by Mar. 15, according to Jones, who also asked each member of the court to submit how they would achieve a more than $1 million cut by April 1.a
