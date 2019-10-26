Research grant to help local school districts

A recent partnership between local and national technology organizations and several school districts in Kentucky and Pennsylvania will provide opportunities for K-8 teachers and students in Eastern Kentucky.
A three-year, nearly $1 million-dollar grant was awarded from the National Science Foundation to a national nonprofit organization called Digital Promise Global, which focuses on improving education through technology skills.
With this grant, Digital Promise Global has partnered with the South Fayette Township School District in Pennsylvania, the Pikeville Independent Schools District and Floyd County Schools District, as well as Pikeville-based tech firm Bit Source.
Through this partnership, K-8 teachers from Pikeville Independent Schools and Floyd County Schools will receive the chance to travel to South Fayette Schools to learn how to teach computer science and problem solving skills in their classrooms and create a “coding pathway for Kentucky Appalachia.”
Traci Tackett, director of digital literacy at Bit Source, said that the company has partnered with South Fayette for the past two years and that partnership connected them to Digital Promise Global. Bit Source has helped former coal miners learn how to code and program after they lost their mining jobs.
With this grant, she said, teachers in the Appalachian area will observe the teachings in South Fayette Schools and learn about coding and robotics, which will help them teach computational thinking, or problem solving skills, to their students.
About 40 teachers and administrators from the Pikeville Independent Schools District and Floyd County Schools District visited the South Fayette Schools from Sept. 24 to Sept. 26 in hopes of observing how the school district taught computer science. Book studies will start being conducted for the grant on Oct. 28, and an institute will be held during the summer for teachers and administrators in the three school districts, as well as for representatives from Digital Promise Global and Bit Source.
“Our focus at Bit Source is to improve our economic opportunities in Eastern Kentucky, and that is the basic premise of the grant,” Tackett said.
The partnership will operate to create a project called “Tough as Nails, Nimble Fingers: Developing a K-8 Coding Pathway for Kentucky Appalachia.” Tackett said that the grant will help the Appalachian area because it will allow the students in the teachers’ classes learn more about how to adapt to a changing economy and a modern world.
“That’s the need that we have due to the decline of the coal industry,” Tackett said. “We don’t really know what to expect moving forward, but we know that we can better train our teachers to prepare their students for the workforce. Teachers don’t need to completely change their curricula. They can just tweak it a little bit to help engage students more.”
Quinn Burke, principal investigator on the grant, said in a statement that the grant helps create “K-12 computing education pathways” in rural school districts, like Pikeville Independent and Floyd County.
“Our work with the Tough as Nails grant is very much a local effort, tied to the communities and economies of Eastern Kentucky,” Burke said in a press release. “But we also hope the tools and activities we develop over the three years of the grant will find life among other rural school districts, supporting NSF’s wider commitment to rural STEM education nationally.”
