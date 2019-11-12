Pikeville Independent Schools Superintendent Jerry Green will announce his retirement during the Pikeville Independent Schools Board of Education meeting on Tuesday.
According to his resignation letter, provided in the board’s agenda, Green’s retirement will be effective June 30, 2020. He will retire after 18 years at the district.
“It has been an honor and a joy to serve the students, staff and community for the past eighteen years as the superintendent of this school district,” Green wrote in his resignation letter.
Green has been the subject of scrutiny by the board over the past year. In April, the board voted to retain Neal Smith, who is currently the attorney for the Pike County Schools District, to look into a $1 million dollar life insurance policy purchased for Green by the school district in 2008, the process for which has been criticized for possibly being completed illegally.
Board members have also submitted numerous open records requests for information relating to Green and the life insurance policy. The board has not publicly revealed any findings from the investigation into Green’s insurance policy.
The Pikeville Independent Schools Board of Education will meet in regular session Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the district’s central office on Second Street in Pikeville.
