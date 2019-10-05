During Tuesday’s meeting of the Pike County Fiscal Court, State Rep. Angie Hatton was asked to come before the court to discuss the current activity within the state legislature.
According to Hatton, she had just returned from Frankfort prior to attending the PCFC meeting, where she said Pike County Judge-Executive Ray Jones is dearly missed. However, she added that “Frankfort’s loss is Pike County’s gain.”
Hatton said she had an Appropriations and Revenue Committee meeting, where she, among others, received a presentation from the Kentucky Coal County Coalition. Hatton said she was recently appointed to the committee this year and hopes her role within ANR can help benefit Pike and Letcher counties.
“County judge-executives from lots of coal counties came up today and made a presentation to the ANR committee,” Hatton said. “They came to talk to us about the needs of the coal counties, in light of the coal severance tax cuts.”
Hatton said at its highest point, the coal counties would spilt more than $289 million dollars. However, that number is down to $65 million.
“I don’t have to tell you what a huge cut that has been to our budgets,” she said.
According to Hatton, the coal county judge-executives in attendance did a “really great” job of expressing to the members of the committee exactly how hard cuts in coal severance funding has been on their respective counties. Hatton said they listed all the different things funded using the coal severance tax money, as well as the things for which that money isn’t able to be used anymore, due to the cuts.
“They even talked about how we just can’t raise property taxes because people can’t afford it and we already have a hard time collecting property taxes as it is,” Hatton said. “They were pleading for help, and even brought up the idea of returning 100 percent of those coal severance tax dollars to the counties, instead of the 50 percent that we get now.”
Hatton said she believes that returning 100 percent of coal severance dollars will be discussed in session and even alluded to pre-filing the bill herself to ask for that. Gov. Bevin has already promoted to return all coal severance revenues to the state’s coal-producing counties
“They did a great job of presenting coal county issues today in ANR,” Hatton said.
Jones said he wished he would have been able to attend the ANR committee meeting, but was afraid he would not have made it back in time for the fiscal court meeting.
According to Hatton, she and Jones will be sitting down in the next few days to discuss the Pike County road priorities before she meets with the chair of the Transportation Cabinet next week.
“We are going to go over the six-year road plan and make sure that your priorities are in there,” Hatton said.
