The Artists Collaborative Theatre will soon open its upcoming main stage season with an “upbeat” shipwreck adventure musical, filled with “slapstick comedy” and “crazy antics.”
The local community theater’s newest season will open with “Gilligan’s Island,” a musical version of the popular 1960s TV comedy show of the same name. The show follows seven castaways on a remote Pacific island.
The show runs three weekends, from Sept. 12-29. Performances will take place on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and on Sundays at 3 p.m. Tickets are $12.
Shows during this season also include “The Haunting of Hill House,” which is the theater’s first Halloween production, “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever,” “You Can’t Take It With You,” “9 to 5” and “The Comedy About a Bank Robbery.”
“We usually like our season opener to be something that’s really upbeat and fun,” said Stephanie Richards, executive director of Artists Collaborative Theatre, Inc.
Richards founded the theater in 2001 as an all-volunteer community theater for all ages, starting at 4 years old. Performers at the theater, Richards said, come from across the region. The theater also hosts an education program for children from 4 years old to their senior year of high school, as well as advanced training for college students. She said the theater was important because it helped the community.
“In my opinion, it serves community and economic development,” Richards said, adding the theater invests about $150,000 into the local economy.
Sarah Norman, the director of “Gilligan’s Island,” has been a company member at Artists Collaborative Theatre for 10 years, and this is the second show that she has directed. People should see the show, Norman said, because of how it pays homage to the original “Gilligan’s Island” TV show.
“The slapstick comedy, crazy antics and even the special effects, costumes and set will be entertaining to people of all ages,” Norman said.
The Artists Collaborative Theatre is located at 207 North Patty Loveless Drive in Elkhorn City. To purchase tickets, call the theater’s box office, (606)-754-4228, or message the “Artists Collaborative Theatre, Inc.” Facebook page. Tickets are also sold at the door.
