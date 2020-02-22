On the same day that the Pikeville City Commission met with a representative of Suddenlink to discuss issues with the company’s service throughout the area, the Pike County Fiscal Court also took steps to hire an attorney to examine its options on suddenlink
During Tuesday’s PCFC meeting, the court unanimously voted to approving hiring Linda Ain, an attorney based in Lexington who specializes in franchise agreement lawsuits.
“We’ve had all these issues come up with Suddenlink,” said Pike County Judge-Executive Ray Jones. “And this is a very complicated area of law. It’s unlimited in the number of complaints we’ve received over poor television and internet service from Suddenlink.”
According to Jones, Pike Deputy Judge-Executive Reggie Hickman and county employee Vince Ratliff met with representatives from the company two months ago. During the meeting, the company promised to address the issues, something which Jones said hasn’t been fulfilled.
Jones alluded to some problems in seeking action against the company. One of those, is the fact that there is no guarantee that another provider would come into the area to provide services. Another problem, Jones said, was an arbitration provision as well as another provision that prohibits individuals from joining in class action lawsuits in those agreements.
“The problem is, when an individual signs an arbitration agreement, you’re basically contracting your right to bring a civil action,” Jones said. “It’s probably the greatest injustice you’ll ever see.”
Jones said it was his recommendation that the court should retain Ain to represent the court in regards to looking into the matter, despite her services being “expensive.” He added that too many people throughout the county that are simply paying for services that they don’t have available to them.
The court unanimously voted retain Ain and Jones said the county is expected to meet with Suddenlink around the first of March. There will also be a public meeting on Suddenlink issues, organized by citizens, held in the fiscal courtroom, at 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 25.
