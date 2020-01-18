The protests of several miners who, on Monday, blocked coal from being moved at the Blackburn Bottom railroad intersection near Kimper ended in victory on Wednesday evening after they were paid in full.
The miners started their protest on Monday afternoon, they said, after not being paid for three weeks by their employer, Quest Energy Inc., a subsidiary of American Resources Corporation. The miners confirmed that they were paid two weeks backpay on Tuesday, after their protest gained local and statewide attention, and they received last week’s pay on Wednesday afternoon.
By Wednesday evening, the miners packed up their supplies and left the intersection after being paid in full.
Dusty Maynard, an electrician with Quest Energy, said on Wednesday that he was overwhelmed by the community’s support for them during their protest. People from the community, Maynard said, dropped off food and supplies for them while they blocked the coal, and many others shared their support for them.
“Thankfully and luckily, the community has stepped up to support us, people we don’t even know,” Maynard said. “When we started this, I thought we were alone in this. I thought it was just going to be the six of us men. It’s really touched my heart. That makes me feel good.”
