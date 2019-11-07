A local church in Island Creek is gaining autonomy this Sunday.
Creekside Church will hold its constitution service on Sunday, marking it as its own independent church after about two years of being under Pikeville’s First Baptist Church.
The church started holding its own services in 2017, and the congregation has grown to about 125 congregants on average on Sundays and about 80 congregants on Wednesdays.
“It’s a step of faith, knowing that God will provide for us,” said pastor Jason Johnson.
Although First Baptist Church will remain the sister church to Creekside, Johnson said that the service marks the church’s start of making its own decisions. He said the church has a bright future ahead, providing outreach into the community to show God’s love.
“Our message is to love God, love each other and love our community, and that’s what we hope to do,” Johnson said.
Creekside Church is located at 1576 Island Creek Road. On Sundays, the church holds Sunday school at 9:45 a.m. and worship service at 11 a.m. On Wednesdays, youth services start at 6 p.m. and bible study starts at 6:30 p.m. Services are also available online and on Facebook. For more information, call, (606)-433-0489, or visit, www.creeksidechurch.net.
