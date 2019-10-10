A Pikeville woman arrested recently on a felony drug possession charge allegedly kept separate bags of meth for herself and a bag to share with others.
According to court documents, Valorie Shantell Hunt, 38, of Saad Avenue, Pikeville, was arrested at Robinson Creek on Monday on outstanding warrants. According to an arrest citation written by Pike County Sheriff’s Deputy Kevin Belcher, a search of Hunt yielded the discovery of a white powdery substance concealed inside of a small flashlight key chain. Hunt, the citation said, voluntarily surrendered two small knives she had on her person.
According to the citation, after arriving at the Pike County Detention Center and after having allegedly told Belcher that she had no other items concealed on her person, Hunt was searched and inside of two hair scrunchies, a total of five small bags containing varying amounts of suspected methamphetamine were found. Hunt, the citation said, told police that “she kept separate bags concealed because if someone found it, they wouldn’t get all her meth.”
“(Hunt) stated she had different bags for different uses such as one bag to use with friends, (and) one bag for herself,” the citation said.
Hunt was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance and first-degree promoting contraband, both of which are felony charges. She was also charged with a misdemeanor count of third-degree possession of a controlled substance. She pleaded not guilty to the charges in Pike District Court and was ordered held on a $5,000 cash bond.
Others arrested recently, according to the booking log at the Pike County Detention Center, included:
Monday, October 7
Odie S. Bentley, 32, of Bear Fork, Jenkins, public intoxication.
Valerie Hunt, 38, of Saad Avenue, Pikeville, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, first-degree promoting contraband, third-degree possession of a controlled substance and contempt of court.
Ryan Smith, 26, of North Mayo Trail, Pikeville, fourth-degree assault.
Tuesday, October 8
Kristi R. Stanley, 38, of Harolds Branch Road, Pikeville, failure to appear in court, failure to pay fines and contempt of court.
Fred J. Charles, 52, of Chloe Road, Pikeville, failure to appear in court.
Wesley Webb, 28, of Renee Drive, Pikeville, probation violation.
Tina M. Hamilton, also known as Tina M. Branham, 63, of Saad Avenue, Pikeville, probation violation.
Tiffany N. West, 22, of Bear Branch, Teaberry, failure to appear in court.
Dakota Kinney, 23, of Lizzie Fork Road, Pikeville, DUI, possession of marijuana, failure to appear in court and traffic charges.
Editor’s note: The above list reflects people who are lodged in the Pike County Detention Center. The charges against them are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
