The City of Pikeville made moves during its meeting on Feb. 10 to bring its new Overlook Events Center to completion in coming weeks, in preparation for the facility’s opening in April.
Acting in its capacity the City of Pikeville Exposition Corporation, the Pikeville City Commission voted unanimously during its meeting to accept bids for the furniture and kitchen equipment to ready the 350-person capacity facility for opening.
The commissioners voted to approve a $43,537 bid from Dream House Furnishings, Inc., to provide the facility’s furniture, and a bid of $107,359 from Douglas Equipment to provide the kitchen equipment for the facility, located at the Bob Amos Overlook which sits high above the Cut-Through in Pikeville.
Pikeville City Manager Philip Elswick said the acceptance of the bids moves the facility closer to completion.
“Construction of the building itself is very nearly complete,” Elswick said. “We still have a final walkthrough of the building to identify punchlist items that need to be done. Within the next few weeks, the building will be entirely done and turned over to the city.”
The only thing remaining, Elswick said, is the facility’s parking lot. However, he said, the city expects the parking lot will be finished in time for the facility to begin being used in a few months.
“Our first events are scheduled in April,” he said. “By the time that rolls around, we’ll have all the furnishings in place. We’ll have our kitchen operational there so that we can prepare the catering on-site.”
Elswick said anyone interested in booking the facility should contact Andrea Collins at the Appalachian Wireless Arena, (606) 444-5500, to book an event. Bookings, he said, are going fast.
“A lot of weekends are already booked,” Elswick said.
The facility is intended to be multi-use and can host events such as weddings, showers and parties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.