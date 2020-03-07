County music legend Toby Keith is finally set to return to Pikeville after a more than decade-long hiatus since his last show in Eastern Kentucky.
On Friday the Appalachian Wireless Arena announced the return of singer, songwriter and musician Toby Keith as the Toby Keith – Country Comes to Town Tour is slated to hit Pikeville Friday, Aug. 14th.
Keith, who is know for smash hits such as, “Red Solo Cup,” “How Do You Like Me Now,” “Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue,” among others, will be returning to the AWA since his 2009 performance in the the-Expo Center.
Since Keith released his debut-hit single “Should’ve Been A Cowboy” in 1993, he has amassed quite the career, which includes more than 40 million albums sold as well as tours that have drawn more than a million fans each year for more than a decade.
Over the course of his career, Keith has brought home a number of awards such as, include Artist of the Decade nods from Billboard and the American Country Awards, as well as the ACM’s Career Achievement honor, Poet’s Award recipient, and twice their Entertainer of the Year award winner in back-to-back years.
According to the statement from Keith’s production company, Pepper Entertainment, the country music artist will also be joined by Colt Ford and Waterloo Revival.
Ford, often called the “country-rap pioneer,” has built quite the name for himself since his rise to mainstream notoriety. Since his debut in 2008, Ford has sold more than three million albums and been featured on tracks with the likes of Keith, Brad Paisley, Keith Urban and Jermaine Dupri. Additionally, Ford has had his fingerprints on a number of country music hits from various different artists, as he has co-wrote songs such as Jason Aldean’s number one hit “Dirt Road Anthem” and Brantley Gilbert’s number one hit “Country Must Be Country Wide.”
Waterloo Revival signed with Keith’s record label, Show Dog Nashville, in 2016, and since then, have building their career. The band even toured with Keith during his “Toby Keith Interstates & Tailgates Tour sponsored by Ford F-Series.” Waterloo Revival has continued to develop a fan base and their single, “What Guy Wouldn’t” has more than 26 million stream, to date.
“We are extremely excited to have back Mr. Toby Keith,” said AWA Senior Director of Sales and Marketing Josh Kesler. “The maxim of the triple threat (singer, songwriter and musician), he has countless number one hits and we were able to add some extra fire power to this show with Colt Ford and Waterloo Revival. It’s going to be a blast, so make sure you don’t wait to get your tickets.”
Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. on Friday, March 13 and can be purchased at the Community Trust Bank Box Office or Ticketmaster.com.
