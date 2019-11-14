As final preparations are made for the 21st annual ELF, Inc. Foster Kids Christmas Party, organizers are looking for sponsors to provide gifts and other donations during the party to foster children from the region.
The party, which will take place on Dec. 13, hosts foster children, ages newborn to 19 years old, that are under the care of Kentucky’s Cabinet for Health and Family Services. During the event, the children and their foster families enjoy an evening of food, a visit from Santa Claus, Mrs. Claus and elves, sing-a-longs and gifts. Party organizers expect to host between 70 and 80 children at the party, from Pike, Floyd, Johnson, Martin and Magoffin counties.
“We depend on sponsorships for the gifts for the children,” said organizer Leigha Stewart.
During the party, the foster families will receive the opportunity to meet one another and meet state officials, like attorneys, the judge, Guardian ad Litems, or court-appointed guardians, social workers and other staff, which, Stewart said, helps the children become more acquainted with officials they may interact with in the future.
Family Court Judge Kent Varney’s office has also helped organize the event, though all donations go through Elf, Inc., Stewart said.
“When (the children) go into custody of the state, they literally have nothing, except the clothes on their backs,” Stewart said. “It can be very intimidating for a child. At an event like this, the staff tries to make them feel at home.”
To sponsor a foster child or donate monetary or supplemental gifts, contact Leigha Danielle Stewart through her Facebook account, or call Tammy Skeens at the law office, (606) 437-6218.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.