Over the weekend, Kentucky State Police arrested a Phelps man after allegedly receiving multiple complaints of individuals allegedly selling and manufacturing methamphetamine from inside a hotel room.
Timothy J. Westmoreland, 42, of Ky 632, Phelps, was arrested Saturday on charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance after KSP Trooper M. Cornett wrote that he noticed multiple small packages consisting of a “small rock-like crystal substance,” while responding to multiple complaints that came through dispatch.
According to the citation, Cornett was dispatched to the complaint of multiple individuals selling and manufacturing methamphetamine inside room number seven of a Phelps hotel, located near the Marathon gas station. Upon arrival, Cornett wrote, he knocked on the door and was greeted by a woman who let him inside of the hotel room.
According to the citation, Cornett wrote that he noticed multiple small packages of what was a “small rock-like crystal substance” and while speaking to Westmoreland, he was advised that another man was hiding in the bathroom.
The other man was found inside the bathroom and was discovered to be trying to flush more of the small packages of the rock/crystal-like substance down the toilet, Cornett wrote, but was unsuccessful in doing so.
According to the citation, while conducting a search of the room, Cornett wrote that he discovered an eye contact lense case that was full of the rock/crystal-like substance and two working weigh scales on top of one of the dressers. While conducting a search of Westmoreland, Cornett wrote, he located approximately $400 and while conducting a search of the other individual, Cornett wrote that he discovered a small baggie containing unknown white pills and approximately $200.
According to the citation, Westmoreland and the other individual were logged in the Pike County Detention Center.
