Climbing event honors memory of those lost in 9/11 attacks

“Love and duty called you someplace higher, somewhere up the stairs, into the fire,” lyrics from the song “Into the Fire” by Bruce Springsteen, written in reflection of the horrific events of Sept. 11, 2001.
Springsteen’s song recounted the steps, up seemingly countless stairs, for hundreds of first responders in the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center in a gallant attempt at saving thousands of people trapped in the burning buildings, those police and firefighters driven by love and duty.
Their sacrifice is not forgotten, and a group at the University of Pikeville is making sure of that.
On Wednesday, the 18th anniversary of the attacks, several local first responders from in and around Pikeville, along with dozens of students from UPike’s Kentucky College of Osteopathic Medicine, took to the university’s iconic 99 Steps to recreate that final walk by the fallen 9/11 responders in the second 9/11 Stair Climb. In full uniform and turnout gear, the local heroes trudged up and down the steps in the 90-plus degree heat to honor their fallen brothers and sisters.
The event was held for the first time last year when about 15 students took part. This year, co-organizers Alex Rice and AJ Sprader hoped for a bigger turnout. And they got it, thanks to their fellow KYCOM students and the first responders.
“It’s something that my undergrad did and I really loved the idea,” Rice said. “We got together and did it last year and I just wanted to get involved and do what I can. My father is retired military and my cousin is a state trooper here at Post 9, so I really wanted to get involved and make this as big as possible and pass it down to future classes.”
Sprader said 9/11 is personal to him, and the stair climb was a good opportunity to thank those who protect their communities and fight for their country.
“We wanted to involve the community this year and try to make it a little bit bigger of an event,” Sprader said. “For me, 9/11 is part of the reason why I joined the military, so it’s a big day for me and supporting our first responders in our communities everywhere.”
In total, the event — which was also a fundraiser for the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation, which supports the families of fallen first responders and military personnel — saw 10 local first responders make the climb up The 99 Steps and more than 50 KYCOM students and their families take part. Sprader said a total of 683 trips were made up and down the steps during the event.
Both Rice and Sprader, visibly worn down by the late summer heat and their own trips up and down The 99 Steps, were proud of numbers they’d seen.
“It makes me really proud to be a part of this community and have people that want to come out and do this still,” Rice said. “It means the world for their support because they’re the reason we do it.”
Sprader agreed, expressing his thanks for those who took part and saying he hopes next year’s event will be even bigger. He said the 9/11 Stair Climb, recreating the 9/11 first responders’ walk up the stair and into the fire, shows what the community in and around Pikeville is made of.
“To me, it shows me the character that still is out in our communities and that is specifically shown through our first responders,” he said. “... That selfless service, sacrifice and bravery to put everyone else before them, put those guys who climbed the towers for the last time 18 years ago before themselves, before their own body and just do whatever they can for others rather than themselves.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.