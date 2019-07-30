During a recent special meeting of the Pike County Health Department, officials announced that they have begun the process to find the department’s next director.
After an extensive closed session that took place during the health department’s special meeting last week, Joey Collins, D.V.M., and chairman of the health department, announced that the board will begin searching for the next director.
“We are going to start the interview process to find the new director,” Collins said.
Currently, Cindy Hamilton serves as interim director of the health department and has done a tremendous job in her stint, according to one employee, who said that Hamilton has helped progress the department and its programs and hopes that it can can continue to progress forward.
However, several department employees were in attendance and some voiced their concerns regarding the announcement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.