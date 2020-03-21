Kentucky State Police said a Virginia man wanted in that state on probation violation charges is now additionally facing a number of charges in Kentucky.
Nathan Casey, 22, of Paw Paw, Virginia, was arrested by KSP Wednesday around 11 a.m. at Widows Branch in Phelps.
According to KSP Trooper Hoyt Smith, a resident there called and reported that Casey and another man, Denny Ray Dotson, age unavailable, formerly of Freeburn, were passed out in a pickup that was blocking the resident’s driveway and preventing him from leaving for work.
Upon arrival, Smith said, he approached the vehicle found the two men asleep in the truck.
Casey was also in possession of a firearm, Smith added.
Smith said it was later determined that the firearm, along with a vehicle that already had been recovered, had allegedly been stolen in that area by Casey at an earlier date.
After arriving with Casey at the Pike County Detention Center, Smith said drugs were discovered on his person.
He was charged with being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, possession of methamphetamine (second offense) and promoting contraband. Smith said Casey will additionally be charged with the previous vehicle and gun theft, which is being investigated by Trooper Jason McLellan.
Dotson was cited for not having a valid driver’s license, Smith added.
