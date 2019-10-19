PMC, Bevin announce underground walkway for Bypass Road

Gov. Matt Bevin and other state and local officials announced funding for a new underground walkway to be used for Pikeville Medical Center across Bypass Road.
At a press conference on Friday, it was announced that $575,000 of transportation discretionary funds will be used to fund the new walkway. Pikeville Mayor Jimmy Carter, state Sen. Phillip Wheeler, state Rep. John Blanton, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Commissioner Gray Tomblyn and Pikeville Medical Center CEO Donovan Blackburn also spoke at the conference, discussing the significance of the project to promote safety and economic development in the community and showing their support for the governor.
Wheeler spoke first, saying that the project will help economic development for the City of Pikeville.
“This project is a testament to the vision of this administration,” Wheeler said. “I think, in order to have continued success, we have to have a vision of the future and a safe and efficient workplace for our region.”
Blackburn said the safety of patients, visitors and staff crossing Bypass Road has been an ongoing safety concern as PMC continues to grow, with the addition of its children’s hospital and pediatric clinic.
Blackburn said that the original idea for the walkway was an overhead walkway over Bypass Road, but the underground design allowed PMC to cut the cost of construction in half while helping to prevent potential flooding from disrupting the walkway.
“Almost 11,000 vehicles pass in front of the hospital every day,” Blackburn said. “Many of our staff have been very close to hitting a vehicle as they’ve tried to walk across that busy intersection. Also, our patients are parked there and depend upon many services that are here at Pikeville Medical Center, and they must cross a busy intersection to receive primary care.”
Gov. Matt Bevin discussed the significance of a hospital in helping a community grow, and he emphasized the progress that Pikeville Medical Center has made in the past two years. He also said that the underground walkway is an investment in safety for the community.
“What you’ve done in the past two years is impressive,” Bevin said. “It’s been fun to see what has been done here in Pikeville. The things that are happening in Pikeville is the result of the work of many, many people. I think our greatest days are ahead of us.”
The start date of construction on the project is still pending.
