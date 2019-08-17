Legislators, others supporting bill to help veterans

One Pikeville veteran is working on a bipartisan bill in Kentucky to make it easier for other veterans to become licensed in a trade after they return home.
U.S. Army veteran Nathan Sesco is currently drafting a bill that would allow veterans, who worked in a trade during their military service for two or more years, to receive apprenticeship credit for that experience. The bill, Sesco said, would allow veterans to become licensed in trades like carpentry, painting, electrical work and engineering, and get back to work within one year of returning home.
Sesco said the bill is aimed at improving veterans’ mental health because, if veterans can become licensed sooner upon returning home, then they will decrease their “idle time,” which could help reduce their risk for committing suicide.
“I’ve seen from personal experience that it works,” Sesco said. “You have to get their minds occupied. If you’ve served the years necessary to work in that trade while serving in the military, you shouldn’t have to go back to school and start from scratch when you get home.”
More than 6,000 veterans across the country committed suicide every year between 2008-16, and in 2016, there were 108 total veteran suicides in Kentucky, according to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.
Sesco served in two separate deployments in the U.S. Army, and he started working full-time at his father’s shop after he returned home, which, he said, helped him with his symptoms of post-traumatic stress as he adjusted back to civilian life.
“I was lucky,” Sesco said. “A lot of people aren’t that lucky. I think this bill is going to be a big change.”
Sesco contacted Rep. John Blanton, a Republican who represents Knott, Magoffin and part of Pike County, about the bill, and he agreed to sponsor it. Once the draft of the bill is finished, they will bring it to the Kentucky Department of Veterans Affairs to make last-minute additions, corrections and changes.
The draft, Sesco said, will be completed by October, and Blanton will file the finalized version of the bill in order to present it to the General Assembly during its regular session next year.
Blanton and Rep. Angie Hatton, a Democrat who represents Letcher and part of Pike County, have currently sponsored the bill, and Blanton said that he is hopeful that other legislators will also join the legislation.
“Once we go public with it, I feel very certain that other legislators will want to join us and add their names as well,” Blanton said. “This is important for our veterans. We want to help make that transition back to civilian life as quick as possible for them. They’ve sacrificed for us, and this bill is the least we can do for them.”
