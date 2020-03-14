A Pike man pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court this week to a charge of distribution of hydrocodone.
Court documents show that Jimmy L. Moore, 69, of Bowling Fork, Elkhorn City, entered the plea Monday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Ed Atkins.
According to the plea agreement, Moore admitted by entering the plea that, between 2016 and 2018, he provided hydrocodone and gabapentin to others in Pikeville, including at least one minor.
According to a previous filing in the case, Moore’s charges are related to the prosecution of Ernest B. “Junior” Ray, 56, of Beech Street, Pikeville, who pleaded guilty in June to sex trafficking of juveniles. The original indictment against Ray charged him with trafficking five different minors for the purpose of sex between 2010 and 2016.
Ray was also charged with six separate drug trafficking offenses, charges that are expected to be dropped at his sentencing, currently set for April, as a part of the plea agreement.
Moore, the agreement said, faces a maximum prison sentence of 20 years and a term of three years of supervised release upon sentencing.
Moore was lodged in the Pike County Detention Center Monday to await sentencing.
