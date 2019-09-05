Man named in four burglary, drug indictments

A Morehead man was named recently in four separate indictments on burglary and drug charges.
According to court documents, Seth Thomas Scott, 37, of Lyons Avenue, Morehead, was indicted by a Pike grand jury in four separate cases for incidents occurring between Aug. 9 and Aug. 18. Those incidents included two drug-related arrests and two separate incidents of alleged burglary in downtown Pikeville.
Pike Commonwealth’s Attorney Bill Slone told the News-Express that Scott allegedly burglarized an apartment on Second Street in downtown Pikeville on Aug. 16 and stole a gun and jewelry. Slone said Scott returned on Aug. 18 to the same building, this time accompanied by Adam Charles, 27, of Kentucky Avenue, Pikeville, and broke into another section of the same building, which was undergoing renovation.
“They broke in that time and gathered up all the tools that were there and they took them to the roof and hid them there,” Slone said. “The victim, who is the owner of the tools, found the tools on the roof and told police he’d watch the building to see if (Scott and Charles) came back to get them.”
Slone said Scott and Charles did return and were confronted by the owner of the tools. According to court documents, the alleged victim detained Charles at the scene and Scott fled on-foot and was later arrested by Pikeville Police.
As a result, Scott was indicted in relation to the Aug. 16 burglary on a first-degree burglary charge, two counts of theft and a charge of being a persistent felony offender, all of which are felony charges. In a separate indictment handed down in relation to the incidents on Aug. 18 and 19, Scott and Charles were charged with felony counts each of third-degree burglary, theft and being a persistent felony offender in the first degree. Scott was charged in the same indictment with misdemeanor counts of second-degree fleeing or evading police and resisting arrest.
Prior to those incidents, Scott allegedly encountered Pikeville Police on Aug. 9 while in possession of oxycodone and Aug. 14 while in possession of methamphetamine. Slone said on Aug. 9, officers were investigating a shoplifting complaint and questioned Scott in relation to the case. Slone said Scott gave officers permission to search his backpack and was allegedly found to be in possession of oxycodone and drug paraphernalia.
On Aug. 14, Slone said, officers were performing a welfare check on Scott after he was reported to be walking along Chloe Road with blood on his face. Slone said Scott was disoriented and handed officers drugs he had in his pockets, including a bag containing methamphetamine.
As a result of both incidents, Scott was arrested and later indicted. The grand jury charged Scott with a felony charge of first-degree possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor charge of possession of drug paraphernalia in relation to the Aug. 9 incident. In relation to the Aug. 14 incident, Scott was indicted on a felony charge of first-degree possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor counts of second-degree possession of a controlled substance, third-degree possession of a controlled substance and public intoxication.
As of presstime Wednesday, Scott remained lodged in the Pike County Detention Center where he has been held since Aug. 19. Charles was not in custody in Pike County, according to the booking log at the jail.
Others indicted recently by a Pike grand jury included:
• Tonya Shell, 44, of Shelby Dry Fork, Shelbiana, on a charge of first-degree possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor counts of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Stoney Hill, 49, of East Shelbiana Highway, Pikeville, on a charge of first-degree possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication.
• Bridget Bolden, 44, of Powells Creek Road, Pikeville, on a charge of first-degree possession of a controlled substance.
• Ronald Newsome, 48, of Robinson Creek Road, Robinson Creek, on a charge of first-degree possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor counts of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Casey Case, 25, of Right Fork of Three Mile Road, Jenkins, on a charge of first-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument.
• April Smith, 44, of Right Fork of Island Creek, on charges of first-degree promoting contraband and being a persistent felony offender in the first degree. Smith was also indicted on a misdemeanor count of second-degree possession of a controlled substance.
• Richard L. Caldwell, 42, of Caldwell Road, Salyersville, on a charge of first-degree possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor count of public intoxication.
• Ermel J. Wolford, 39, of Horseshoe Drive, Pikeville on a charge of first-degree possession of a controlled substance. Wolford was also indicted on misdemeanor count of resisting arrest, second-offense disorderly conduct, third-degree terroristic threatening and public intoxication.
• Hayden Damron, 23, of Powells Creek, Pikeville, on charges of fourth-offense DUI and driving on a DUI-suspended license, second or greater offense.
• Jennifer Lynn Rose, 47, of Poor Bottom Road, Elkhorn City; Joshua P. Anderson, 40, of Chloe Road, Pikeville; and Elisha Robinson, 35, of Ground Hog Road, Virgie, on a charge each of first-degree possession of a controlled substance. Rose, Anderson and Robinson were also charge on misdemeanor counts each of possession of drug paraphernalia and second-degree possession of a controlled substance.
• Robert Anderson, 32, of Hillside Center Drive, Prestonsburg, on charges of second-degree burglary and first-degree criminal mischief.
• Dike Newsome, 36, of Mikes Branch Road, Pikeville, on a charge of first-degree strangulation. Newsome was also charged with misdemeanor counts of fourth-degree assault and third-degree terroristic threatening.
• Joshua L. Smith, 37, of Fonso Stanley Road, Canada, on charges of third-degree burglary and being a persistent felony offender in the second degree. Smith was also indicted on misdemeanor counts of theft and resisting arrest.
• Jeffery Carl Damron, 45, of North Stoney Brook Drive, Betsy Layne, on a charge of fourth-offense DUI. Damron was also indicted on misdemeanor counts of driving without a license and possession of marijuana.
• Sarah Ryan, 22, of Forest Hills Road, Forest Hills, on a charge of first-degree possession of a controlled substance.
• Tabitha Shell, also known as Tabitha Smith, 26, of Ashcamp Road, Elkhorn City, on charges of theft of a motor vehicle registration plate and first-degree possession of a controlled substance. Shell was also indicted on a misdemeanor count of second-degree possession of a controlled substance.
• Elijah Hall, 47, of New Camp Road, South Williamson, on a charge of first-degree possession of a controlled substance. Hall was also indicted on misdemeanor counts of DUI and possession of drug paraphernalia, and traffic violations of failure to wear a seatbelt and failure to illuminate headlamps.
• Dylan G. Hopkins, 19, of Shelby Dry Fork, Shelbiana, on a charge of tampering with physical evidence and a misdemeanor count of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
• Manfred Seth Williams, 26, of Left Fork of Island Creek, Pikeville, on a charge of first-degree possession of a controlled substance. Williams was also indicted on misdemeanor counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and giving a peace officer a false name.
• Matthew Newsome, 35, of Lenore, West Virginia, on a charge of theft by deception.
• John David Adkins, 37, of Dix Fork, Sidney, on a charge of tampering with a prisoner monitoring device.
• Michael H. Bartley, 43, of Cabin Fork Road, Dorton, on a charge of being a persistent felony offender in the first degree and two counts of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance while in possession of a firearm. Bartley was also indicted on a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Michael H. Bartley, 43, of Little Robinson Creek Road, Virgie, on charges of tampering with a prisoner monitoring device and being a persistent felony offender in the first degree.
• Corey Thompson, 26, of Bobcat Boulevard, Stanville, on charges of first-degree robbery and being a persistent felony offender in the first degree.
• Tina Smith, also known as Tina Britt and Tina Dabney, 48, of Redale Road, Pikeville, on charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence and being a persistent felony offender in the first degree.
• Colby Reed, 19, of Rays Branch, Left Fork of Island Creek, Pikeville, on a charge of second-degree burglary and a misdemeanor count of theft.
• Lucas Amos, 24, of Second Street, Pikeville, on a charge of first-degree possession of a controlled substance. Amos was also indicted on misdemeanor counts of public intoxication and possession of marijuana.
• Troy Hurley, 39, of Long Fork Road, Kimper, on a charge of first-degree possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor count of driving on a suspended license.
• Amy Lea Williams Galloway, 35, of Left Fork of Island Creek, Pikeville, on a charge of first-degree possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Alona Hamilton, aka Alona Robinette, 40, of Salem Church Road, Harold, on a charge of third-degree burglary and a misdemeanor count of theft.
• Dylan Hopkins, 29, of Shelby Dry Fork, Shelbiana, on a charge of theft.
• James D. Lawson, 54, of Brushy Road, Varney, on charges of theft, second-degree burglary and being a persistent felony offender in the first degree.
• Bruce E. Chapman, 44, of Church House Hollow, Belfry, on a charge of first-degree fleeing or evading police. Chapman was also indicted on misdemeanor counts of second-offense DUI and driving with a suspended license.
• Robert Looney, 38, and Leah Henry, 46, both of Paw Paw Road, Hurley, Virginia, on charges of third-degree burglary and theft.
• Cody Blankenship, 22, of Smith Bottom Road, Sidney, on a charge of first-degree possession of a controlled substance.
• Timothy Boykins, 38, of Island Creek Road, Pikeville, on a charge of fraudulent use of a credit card and a misdemeanor count of theft.
• Randy Lee, 54, of Ferguson Lane, Pikeville, on a charge of second-degree burglary and a misdemeanor count of theft.
• Victoria C. Bates, 22, of Ratliff Creek Road, Pikeville, on a charge of first-degree possession of a controlled substance. Bates was also indicted on misdemeanor counts of second-degree possession of a controlled substance and public intoxication.
• Mary B. Newsome, 39, of Little Robinson, Virgie, on a charge of first-degree possession of a controlled substance.
• Henry Bevins, 42, of Old Shelbiana Road, Pikeville, on a charge of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance while in possession of a firearm and a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Brandon Hunter, 36, of Pine Fork, Pikeville, on charges of third-degree burglary and theft.
• Teresa Mullins, 47, of Bowling Fork Road, Elkhorn City, on a charge of second-degree forgery.
• Christopher Hall, 33, of Bare Branch, Teaberry, on a charge of first-degree possession of a controlled substance. Hall was also indicted on misdemeanor counts of giving a peace officer a false name and resisting arrest.
• Linda Ratliff, 37, of Elkhorn Creek Road, Elkhorn City, on a charge of first-degree possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Deverly Shanowat, 26, of Deskins Road, Pikeville, on charges of first-degree possession of a firearm by a convicted felon (handgun), first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance and first-degree fleeing or evading police. Shanowat was also indicted on a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Jeremy D. Collins, 36, of Cowpen Road, Coal Run, on charges of first-degree burglary and two counts of theft.
Editor’s note: An indictment is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.