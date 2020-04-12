Pikeville family hopes to lift the community’s spirits through signs
Joe Ray Thornbury and his wife, Kayla, and son, Clayton, have been going throughout Pikeville, placing yard signs which offer messages of encouragement and thanks as the community suffers the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Joe Ray Thornbury was born and raised in Pikeville and knows that the people here thrive on connection. However, in the wake of the response to COVID-19, he said, he’s seen people suffering locally and deeply in need of encouragement.
This week, Thornbury, who also serves as chairman of the Pikeville Independent Board of Education, and his wife, Kayla, and son, Clayton, took a message of encouragement to the streets of Pikeville through the use of yard signs, each bearing a specifically-tailored message. The project allows Thornbury to encourage his community, while still maintaining and encouraging social distancing.
“I saw the people of our region suffering mentally,” Thornbury said. “I thought it would brighten people’s day and lift their spirits.”
He said that once the idea was sparked, he reached out to Joe Clevinger, owner of the local UPS Store, who collaborated with Thornbury to come up with different signs. Some of the signs are specifically targeted for placement, including signs which have been placed at Pikeville Medical Center and at the stations of Pikeville’s first responders.
Other signs have been placed at Pikeville’s elementary and high schools. Each sign, Thornbury said, is designed so that it bears a message of encouragement. At Pikeville Medical Center, Thornbury said, CEO Donovan Blackburn welcomed the placement of the sign, which reads, “Heroes work here.”
Thornbury said his goal is to make the impact he can make at this trying time.
“In challenging times like these, at the local level is where an individual can have the most impact,” Thornbury said.
And Pikeville, he said, is the way it is because of people being willing to put their ideas into action.
“Pikeville is a magical place and it’s not magical because of people sitting around and doing nothing,” he said.
The first sign which launched the project, he said, was one featuring Pikeville’s city seal and the motto “I believe in Pikeville.”
Thornbury said the project will continue and he and Clevinger are coming up with more signs to be placed throughout the community.
“We’ll just keep churning out signs,” he said. “You’ll see plenty more.”
However, he said he hopes the sign project won’t just be limited to Pikeville and that others throughout the area will pick up the idea and run with it.
“Hopefully this will flood through our region,” he said.
