A convicted sex offender was arrested at a Pike County elementary school this week.
According to court documents, Richard Bartley, 74, of Collins Highway, Pikeville, was arrested Monday afternoon in the parent pick up line at Valley Elementary School at Robinson Creek. According to an arrest citation filed in the case, a Pike County Sheriff’s deputy received information that Bartley was coming to the school to pick up children in the afternoon, and police made contact with him.
According to the citation, Bartley was in a vehicle with a female and a juvenile. The juvenile’s grandmother was called to the scene to pick the child up and Bartley was arrested on a charge of violating registered sex offender school restrictions.
Bartley pleaded not guilty to the charge in Pike District Court, and was released Tuesday after posting a $5,000, or 10 percent bond. He is due back in court on the charge on March 25, 2020.
According to the Kentucky State Police Sex Offender Registry, Bartley is a lifetime registrant who is listed as being compliant. According to court documents, Bartley was convicted on charges of first-degree sex abuse and third-degree rape in 2008 and was sentenced to a four-year probated sentence. According to the sex offender registry, the ages of his victims in that case were 7, 12 and 14 years old.
Bartley was indicted in 2014 on a charge of failing to register as a sex offender and being a persistent felony offender in the second degree. According to court documents, that case was dismissed without prejudice in April 2015.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.