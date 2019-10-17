A Pikeville woman is facing felony endangerment and abuse charges after allegedly leaving an infant unattended inside a hot vehicle in Prestonsburg.
According to a statement from the Prestonsburg Police Department, Crystal Hamilton, of Pikeville, was arrested Monday after Prestonsburg Police Sgt. Ross Shurtleff and Patrolman Randy Woods responded to a complaint of a child left unattended in a hot vehicle. The statement said neighbors indicated that the child was left in a parked truck on Cliffside Circle in Prestonsburg and that “no adult had been seen in the hour immediately prior to the call.”
Callers, the statement said, reported that the child was crying and had been for some time. Officers, the statement said, arrived within one minute of being dispatched and located the 22-month-old boy strapped in a car seat in the rear seat of the pickup truck. The statement said the truck was not running and the windows “were cracked not more than one quarter of the way down.” The temperature outside was 85 degrees, the statement said, and Shurtleff made entry into the vehicle and found the child in distress and covered in sweat.
“The child was found in a sweatshirt and sweat pants that were we wet with what appeared to be his own sweat,” the statement said.
Prestonsburg Fire and EMS responded to the scene and the child was transported to ARH Highlands Hospital by Lifeguard Ambulance and it was determined that the child was stable, but dehydrated, the statement said.
Hamilton, the child’s mother, was arrested and lodged in the Floyd County Detention Center on charges of first-degree criminal abuse and first-degree wanton endangerment, the statement said. The child was released to the custody of his grandparents by the state Cabinet for Health and Family Services, who also responded to the scene, the statement said.
Prestonsburg Police praised those who reported the child left in the car.
“We would like to thank the party who finally notified us of the situation, as it could have been much worse had they not,” the statement said. “Witnesses are cooperative with the investigation, which remains in progress by Sgt. Shurtleff.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.