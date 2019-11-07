A Christian pop artist with a folk rock style will headline the slate of performers at this year’s installment of Pneumafest on Saturday, Nov. 10.
Named “new artist of the year” for 2016 by gospel music’s premiere awards event, the Dove Awards, Jordan Feliz began his solo career in 2015 and will take the stage in Williamson tonight during the Tug Valley’s longest running interfaith gospel concert. Feliz is currently traveling the country on his “The Faith Tour.”
Joining Feliz at Pneumafest 2019 will be I Am They and Hannah Kerr.
The 16th Annual Pneumafest will be held at the Williamson Field House in West Williamson, West Virginia, according to Randy Workman, Pneumafest president. Doors will open at 6 p.m. with a preshow at 6:30 p.m. and the main event starting at 7 p.m. The preshow will feature a presentation of colors by the Belfry High School JROTC and the testimony of Cameron Catron who was shot outside of a bar in Lexington, earlier this summer.
Feliz, 30, is a native of California. He is married to his high school sweetheart Jamie. The couple lives in Nashville with their daughter Jolie.
He has released three albums since becoming a solo performer – “Beloved” in 2015, “The River” in 2016 and “Future” last year. His song “The River” made three of Billboard magazine’s charts in Feliz’s debut year placing at No. 1 for Christian Airplay, No. 2 for both Christian Songs and Christian Digital Songs. “The River” is also a certified RIAA gold song.
“We are hoping for a good turnout this year. This is a free event and people would pay up to $50 per person in Charleston for some of the groups we bring in,” Workman said. “But, more than that we hope somebody’s life is changed. That’s what Pneumafest is all about.”
This is Workman’s first year as president of Pneumafest. He was elected to take over after Chattaroy Church of God’s Pastor Mike Bostic stepped away from the concert’s leadership role.
“We have a good team in place for Pneumafest,” Workman said. “We are praying that God guides us and leads us in the right direction.”
He said Puneumafest is made possible by the donations of many churches, businesses and local residents.
