Pike Circuit Judge Steven D. Combs, a former mayor and commissioner in Pikeville, as well as a figure in the local legal community, died suddenly at age 60 at his residence.
While the community cannot publicly mourn the loss, many who were connected to Combs have expressed their condolences.
Combs was a native of Pikeville and graduated from Pikeville High School in 1978. He went on to the University of Kentucky and UK College of Law before passing the bar exam and returning to practice law with his brother, Don, at the law firm Combs & Combs. Their brother Bobby later joined the practice.
While practicing law in Pikeville, Combs entered the political arena in 1988, running for the Pikeville City Comission, where he served until he successfully ran for mayor in 1994, where he served through 1998. Combs was re-elected to the commission in 2001, where he again served until becoming one of Pike’s three circuit court judges.
The City of Pikeville issued a statement this week, recognizing Combs’ contributions during his time as a member of Pikeville’s government.
“Every mayor makes a tremendous mark during their tenure, and Judge Combs was no exception,” the statement said. “During his term, the Academy Building, a landmark in Pikeville, was renovated for relocation of City Hall. Additionally, several projects and renovations of the City Park were completed during those four years. The City extends its condolences to his family.”
Combs was appointed to the Division II Pike Circuit Judge seat by then-Gov. Paul E. Patton in June, 2003, to replace Charles E. Lowe Jr., who resigned from the seat. Combs won the subsequent election for the seat in November 2003, beating his opponent by more than 4,500 votes out of the 14,000 votes cast in the election.
On that election night, as his family, friends and supporters gathered at the Mark II, and news of his landslide victory came in, Combs spoke of his victory as a win for the "good guys."
"Every once in a while it just turns out right and I guess this time the good guys won one," he told the crowd.
Combs’ colleague, Pike Circuit Judge and Chief Regional Judge Eddy Coleman said Tuesday that he and his wife Frances, were stunned to hear the news of Combs’ death.
“Frances and I were stunned to hear about the unexpected death of Judge Steven Combs,” Coleman said. “He was devoted to his family and they to him. Our thoughts and prayers are with them.”
Kentucky Supreme Court Chief Justice John D. Minton also responded to Combs’ death.
“The Kentucky Court of Justice extends its condolences to the family of Judge Combs on their loss,” Minton said. “Judge Combs was a circuit judge in Pike County for nearly 20 years and we appreciate his many years of dedication to the court system and the people he served.”
Combs is survived by his wife, Teresa, and children Amanda, Stephanie and Noah.
His family, according to his brother Don Combs, is Steven Combs’ biggest legacy.
He was endlessly devoted to his wife, Teresa, his children, Amanda, Stephanie and Noah and the rest of his family,” Don Combs said. “Of all of his accomplishments, Steve was most proud of his children. His family and many friends were blessed to have him.
“Steve’s personality was larger than life itself and his hearty laugh was contagious,” Don Combs continued.
He had the ability to inject humor into any situation, and was a wonderful storyteller, much like our mother, Alcie. His bold, joyous presence will be remembered by all who knew him.”
Steven Combs’ obituary said he was a lifelong member of the Pikeville United Methodist Church, an Eagle Scout (Troop 10) and Order of the Arrow-Brotherhood. He was a Life Member of the UK Alumni Association and a UK Fellow (Lafferty Society). He was a member of the founding Board of Directors of Pikeville College School of Osteopathic Medicine.
According to the Kentucky Administrative Office of the Courts, the vacancy left on the bench due to Combs’ death will be on the ballot in November’s general election. However, the AOC said, the decision had not been made as of presstime whether an appointment will be made to fill the position until that election or whether sitting and retired judges will take on the caseload for the next few months.
According to his obituary, which appears on page 6A, due to COVID-19 restrictions, Combs’ funeral will be private at this time, but a public memorial service will be held at a later date.
