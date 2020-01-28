The Artists Collaborative Theatre, described by many as the “heartbeat of Elkhorn City,” was destroyed Saturday evening in a large structural fire and deemed “a total loss” by fire department officials, after trying to contain the blaze for more than six hours in freezing temperatures.
The Elkhorn City Fire Department responded to the scene at 5:45 p.m. after receiving reports of thick smoke billowing from the inside of the theater building, located at 207 North Patty Loveless Drive. The Marrowbone, Sycamore, Millard, Feds Creek, Coal Run and Pikeville Fire Departments also responded to the scene that night.
Firefighters had difficulty entering the building due to the immense amount of thick black smoke pouring out of the theater doors and windows, and they were unable to locate the source of the fire inside the building until around 7:30 p.m. Pieces of the roof started falling off of the structure, and the smoke enveloped the building as fire crews tried to put out the blaze. Crews soon switched off the power around the theater to keep the situation from escalating.
“We weren’t expecting it to be like that,” said Rhonda Blackburn, with the Elkhorn City Fire Department, referring to the scope of the fire. “I don’t think anyone who responded there expected it to be like it was.”
Fire crews have been unable to identify the cause of the fire, Blackburn said. No one was inside the building when the fire started.
Crews stayed on site until about 12:15 a.m. on Sunday morning, and the Elkhorn City Fire Department was later called throughout that morning due to the fire rekindling several times. The last and largest rekindling of the structure fire at the theater took place around 5:15 a.m. At that point, Blackburn said, the building was “a complete loss.”
“Everyone fought really hard to save it,” Blackburn said.
Blackburn said that she and the other first responders wanted to thank the community for supporting them while they fought the fire. She said members of the community came out to invite the responders into their homes for water and food throughout the night and on Sunday morning.
“We had a lot of support from the community, and it really means a lot to us,” Blackburn said.
ACT is an all-volunteer community theater that started in 2001, its first production opened in 2002 and the theater building officially opened in 2008. It has since produced six shows each year, with sixteen performances of each show.
The theater’s next show, “You Can’t Take It With You,” was scheduled to open on March 12, and rehearsals have already started. The theater’s season also included “The Aristocats Kids” in April, “9 to 5: The Musical” in May and “The Comedy about a Bank Robbery” in June.
The ACT also hosts an education program for children from 4 years old to their senior year of high school, as well as advanced training for college students. Classes for ACT’s ACT Kidz started back on Jan. 23.
Stephanie Richards, ACT’s executive director, founded the theater as a way to help people of all ages. She was in Lexington when the fire started, and she received a phone call about it from a member of the ACT’s Board of Directors. Her brother, Scott Sykes, and another member of the board met her close to Elkhorn City, and they traveled to the theater together, providing emotional support for one another during the fire.
“The thing that’s most notable to me is how we, as a company, have always practiced taking care of each other,” Richards said. “That’s what we teach our kids. Our main responsibility is to take care of each other. Them doing that for me went back to that practice of taking care of one another. They didn’t want me to go through watching that alone.”
Sarah Norman, of Pikeville, has acted in and directed dozens of shows for ACT over the past 10 years. She said she received a phone call from her daughter on Saturday evening about the fire, and she searched for any photos or videos she could find on social media about the fire. In one live stream on Facebook, she saw one of the ACT’s board members “wailing in disbelief and grief” while watching the fire take place, which, she said, was also how she and other company members of ACT felt upon learning about it.
“That building was a magical place where stories came to life, tears were shed, laughter shared, lessons learned, and where a family of artists worked together and created beautiful moments both on and off the stage,” Norman said. “My children grew up in the wings offstage and in the audience of that theatre, and now perform in several productions each season. It was literally our second home, and we are heartbroken at this tremendous loss.”
Performers from across the region traveled to the theater to receive guidance in improving their stage presence and confidence, and they gained support from other members in the community.
One of the theater’s participants was Samantha Johnson, the executive director of tourism for the City of Prestonsburg. Around 2009, Johnson performed in several shows at ACT, and she said that the theater became a home to her. She received her bachelor’s degree in theater from the University of Kentucky, and upon graduating in 2014-15, she returned to work as the ACT’s artistic director for several years.
Johnson said people of all ages came to the ACT to gain skills for their future, in addition to practicing theater. Johnson and several others involved with the theater saw the fire take place, describing it as “heartbreaking.”
“It was so much of the heartbeat of Elkhorn City,” Johnson said. “That place was where a lot of art and creativity happened, but it was also a safe haven for thousands of people.”
However, Richards said that she is optimistic about the theater’s future, despite the building’s destruction. She said the ACT’s Board of Directors met on Monday to discuss the plan moving forward, and she is optimistic about the theater continuing its performances and educational program. She said there have been offers from East Ridge High School and the Elkhorn City Community Center to continue its classes and shows.
Richards expressed appreciation for the community’s support and the firefighters who fought the fire and tried to save the theater building.
“What the arts teaches us is to solve problems,” Richards said. “We will stand together, and we will problem solve.”
Norman said that ACT is more than just a theater building. She described it as a community of people who volunteer there and help to create the productions together, as well as a community of people who support its missions.
“Artists Collaborative Theatre is alive and well and will continue to educate, support, entertain and love Elkhorn City and every person with whom we come in contact,” Norman said. “We will use alternate spaces for classes, rehearsals and performances until we can rebuild and return stronger than ever. Our leadership, our board, and the entire company’s spirit will ensure that ACT is not gone simply because our building is. Like a phoenix rises from the ashes, we will rise again.”
On the ACT Facebook page, Sykes is running a fundraising campaign, asking for donations to the theater. As of presstime, $2,155 has been raised.
Richards said that all donations to the theater are tax-deductible and “greatly appreciated.” Donations and personal checks can be mailed to the Artists Collaborative Theatre, P.O. Box 964, Elkhorn City, Kentucky 41522.
For more information on ACT, visit the “Artists Collaborative Theatre, Inc.” Facebook page or, www.act4.org.
