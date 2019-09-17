Recently, Pikeville Medical Center announced it was building Eastern Kentucky’s first children’s hospital, which will allow pediatric patients to remain close to home while receiving treatment, something to which CEO Donovan Blackburn said is “absolutely personal.”
Blackburn has been CEO for about a year and a half and in that time he said one of his priorities that he took to the hospital’s board of directors was the need and necessity to pursue bringing a children’s hospital to the region’s leading care center.
Blackburn started with PMC in June 2017 as Assistant CEO. At the time, he said, he brought the need for a pediatric children’s hospital to the attention of the then-CEO and the prior administration’s board of directors. Then, two weeks later Blackburn’s granddaughter was born.
“I’m the CEO of the hospital and my granddaughter, who has sensory disorder, has to travel to Cincinnati and Lexington once a month for treatment,” Blackburn said. “This is absolutely personal, and now that I know what other families encounter and have to endure. It makes the fight that much greater for me.”
According to Blackburn, sensory disorder is a condition that can often be on the high-end of the autism spectrum. In the case of now two-year-old Ava, Blackburn said his granddaughter is one of the more difficult pediatric patients “you’ll ever have” because part of her condition.
“When she walks into a clinical room she has a meltdown,” Blackburn said. “And she can’t help herself because it’s built into her system.
“It’s the stimulus that is around her,” he added.
Having the colors right, the lighting right and an environment that is inviting and soothing to a child is something Blackburn said is extremely important. According to him, that is what PMC will strive for once it begins construction on the children’s hospital. The pediatric unit will also feature a “kid-friendly” entrance, which will be in close proximity to the atrium, so patients’ loved ones will have easy access to the hospital’s shop.
Currently, PMC has a full pediatric clinic currently with “excellent” pediatricians, while also allowing several pediatricians in the area, with whom PMC has great partnerships to have privileges at the hospital. However, the problem according to Blackburn, is when a patient really has a major illness, or an incident that takes place that requires hospitalization or advanced care, those children must leave the area.
“The problem is that there isn’t a children’s hospital or any kind of expanded pediatric services, outside of what we currently offer,” Blackburn said. “So, most of our pediatric kids, unlike our adult patients, end up having to travel to Charleston, Huntington, Cincinnati or Lexington for services.”
Blackburn said that prior to becoming the hospital’s CEO, he received a call at 11 p.m. from one of the Pikeville City police officers who reported his child had been bitten by a snake while attending a Halloween festival held by the city. According to him, the child was immediately rushed to the hospital, but PMC didn’t have the ability to put that child in a bed, nor did it have the capability to administer the anti-venom. Blackburn said that due to the hospital not being pediatric equipped, outside of its clinic, the child had to be transported to Lexington.
“Being able to administer anti-venom and keeping a child in observation or ICU, we should be able to do that,” Blackburn said. “We should not have to send a child for something like that.”
Blackburn said those, among other cases, helped drive getting this project going.
The children’s hospital will begin with ten beds and will be located on the second floor of the main campus. However, Blackburn did add that other areas in the hospital are getting prepared in the chance that more space is needed, to ensure families like his own won’t have to travel great distances for specialized care for their children.
The cost of Eastern Kentucky’s first children’s hospital is about $7 million, and just last week it was announced PMC is receiving a nearly $5 million federal grant for the project. According to Blackburn, the hospital is currently working on a grant from another federal agency, which will secure the remaining funds.
Blackburn said construction is slated to start by the end of the year and is expected to be finished approximately eight months later.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.