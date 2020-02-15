On Monday, Pikeville Medical Center welcomed Kentucky’s 63rd Gov. Andy Beshear and state Rep. Angie Hatton, as it held a press conference to discuss a number of topics which affect this area.
During the press conference, PMC CEO Donovan Blackburn addressed a packed hospital atrium as he introduced Beshear, who Blackburn said shares the same vision as the hospital.
“What’s important to the governor is extremely important to both our organization and our community,” Blackburn said.
According to Blackburn, prior to the press conference, he was able to discuss how Beshear can help support and launch project HEART. The intent of the project he said, is to expand and develop programs within the area’s high schools to help create a “skilled” workforce to fill the many healthcare jobs the hospital will be providing over the years.
“If we train them here at home, the chances are they will stay here at home,” Blackburn said. “Governor, we are now proud to call you family and together, we will rise.”
Beshear said he has been visiting areas throughout Eastern Kentucky that have affected by flooding and is proud of how the emergency response teams throughout the state, but also the people of Kentucky for rallying together and “taking care of one another.”
According to Beshear, there’s a different feeling around the state, but certainly in Frankfort.
“It’s a chance and an opportunity, to be something better than what we have seen here and around this country,” Beshear said. “We have been living in some of the most divisive difficult times and I don’t think anyone has enjoyed them.”
Beshear said he was recently able to submit his budget for consideration, which he said doesn’t include any more “painful cuts.”
“Our Eastern Kentucky communities have felt those cuts the worst,” Beshear said. “They have gone way past the cutting the fat and they have gone deep into the bone.”
One issue that has hurt the area “deep” is the effects of black lung and also the barriers that have been placed on helping those individuals who are diagnosed with the disease.
“Almost all of our coal miners live in Eastern and Western Kentucky,” Beshear said. “But in order to get the diagnosis they need, guess where they have to go? To Lexington or Louisville. I think that’s wrong, how about you?”
One person who has been fighting for miners who have been affected from lack lung is Hatton, who Beshear said “has took Frankfort by storm.”
According to Hatton, HB 239 is designed to move past the obstacles put forth in the past that significantly limits the number of state certified doctors eligible to diagnose miners suffering from black lung.
“It’s about time we take care of those who have taken care of us,” Beshear said. “They (miners) do dangerous, hard work and they shouldn’t have to protest on some train tracks just to get the wages they have earned.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.