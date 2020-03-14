Across Pike County, many organizations, businesses and government facilities have announced that they will close or make other changes to their event schedules due to concerns over the coronavirus (COVID-19).

The following is a list of the recent closures, cancellations and postponements around Pikeville and Pike County:

• The Pike County Senior Citizens Program announced that all eight centers will be closed to congregate services effective Monday, March 16, and remain closed for two weeks until further notice from the state. All clients will still have an opportunity to be served a meal and any seniors who are normally transported will be put on home delivered meals. Any seniors who drive to the centers can call early on any morning that their respective center is normally open and request a meal for that day. The statement said they can then drive up to the center and an employee will bring the meal to their vehicle.

• Dueling Barrels Brewery and Distillery announced on Thursday that its visitors center closed on March 13 and will remain closed until further notice. Retail sales, tours and service in the Pearse’s Place taproom will also be suspended during this time.

• Broken Throne Brewing’s Limited Collaboration Beer Release, which was originally scheduled from 4 p.m. to midnight on March 14, has been postponed until a later date.

• The Pikeville Police Department is suspending the fingerprint service until further notice.

• All Pike County Public Library programs have been cancelled until April 3.

• Artists Collaborative Theatre Inc. postponed the opening of its upcoming show, “You Can’t Take It With You,” until further notice. The play was originally scheduled to open at 7:30 p.m. on March 12 and run from March 12-29 in the Rhododendron Conference Center at Breaks Interstate Park. For more information, visit the “Artists Collaborative Theatre Inc.” public Facebook page.

• The University of Pikeville School of Dance cancelled its classes and will be closed for the next two weeks, starting Monday. For more information, visit the “University of Pikeville School of Dance” public Facebook page.

• The East Kentucky Stampede Championship Rodeo at the Appalachian Wireless Arena has been cancelled for March 20-21. Tickets can be refunded at your point of purchase (Community Trust Bank Box Office or Ticketmaster). Ticketmaster refunds automatically, but those who purchased their tickets through the box office should bring their tickets and the debit/credit card that they purchased their tickets with, if the tickets were purchased using a card. Cash refunds only will be starting Wednesday morning at 10 a.m.

• The Pike County Detention Center announced Thursday that it will begin a mandatory lockdown effective immediately and will continue until May 1, after much discussion with the DOC, District Judges and the Pike County Health Department regarding the recent outbreak of COVID-19. According to Pike County Jailer Brian Morris, all visitation will be limited to video visits only, all attorney/client discussions will be conducted behind glass or by telephone and all outside activities will be suspended. The lockdown will not affect the jail’s work release program. The jail will reevaluate the situation on May 1 to determine if an extension of these policies will be necessary.

• Teleworks USA announced Friday that it will pause all on-site services at company hubs. The company has made the decision to transition to an all-virtual/remote model service in order to prevent possible exposure and community spread of the illness. Each manager will continue to assist with all public services such as telework job inquiries, job applications, job fairs and hiring events through a virtual setting from 8 a.m. through 4:30 p.m. from March 16-27 through a combination of phone and email contacts, video conferences and virtual platforms.