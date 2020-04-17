A Floyd County business owner was identified as the Pike County resident who died this weekend of COVID-19.
J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville announced that Elden “Puff” Stevens, 62, of Pikeville, died on Saturday, April 11, at Pikeville Medical Center due to complications from COVID-19.
Gov. Andy Beshear announced the death as one of three reported on Easter Sunday, April 12.
“On Easter, I hoped that we wouldn’t have to report new ones today,” Beshear said. “Today is not only a day every year for compassion, but of renewal. It reaffirms our faith that for these three individuals, and now the 97 that we have lost, that our bodies are merely vessels, that we are taught that our spirit is going to a better place. Let’s keep these folks in our prayers.”
In the obituary, Stevens’ family sent a “special thank you” to doctors and nurses who “worked so hard to try and save his life, and for all the kind words said when making phone calls to the family.”
“Elden will be deeply missed by the Pike and Floyd communities, his many friends and family,” the obituary stated.
Stevens co-owned the Betsy Layne Dairy Bar and the Rogers Gun and Pawn Shop at Betsy Layne. The obituary reported that he opened the pawn shop and bought the dairy bar with his friend and “father figure” Roger Green and, upon Green’s death, he continued to work with his son David Green.
“If you wanted a hotdog, you had to go to the dairy bar. Elden loved hanging out at the pawn shop with ‘The Good Ole Boys’ they were special friends to him,” the obituary said.
After Pike County officials confirmed Stevens’ diagnosis without naming him last week, the Floyd County Health Department issued a statement urging residents who visited Rogers Gun and Pawn Shop between March 29 and April 4 to take precautions and self-isolate.
Those individuals who were in the pawn shop should “self-monitor and self-quarantine for 14 days from the date of signs of exposure, such as fever, cough and shortness of breath,” the department reported.
“If you start having these symptoms please contact your primary care provider,” the statement said. “We continue to work with the state health department and our local providers as we try to provide our community the most up to date information on COVID-19 in Floyd County.”
Stevens was a member of the Calvary Baptist Church at Betsy Layne. He is survived by his wife, Debra Ratliff Stevens, daughter Alyssa Stevens, grandson Gage Aden Lee Stevens and other family members and friends.
The funeral home reports that a traditional funeral service cannot be held because of restrictions in place due to COVID-19. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
The family requests donations to the Calvary Baptist Church of Betsy Layne. The full obituary is available online at, jwcallfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.