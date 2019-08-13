A Pike County man died over the weekend in a residential fire.
According to a statement from Kentucky State Police Post 9 in Pikeville, Bennie Tackett, 58, of Elkhorn Creek, was killed Saturday evening in a structure fire along Elkhorn Creek Road. The statement said calls reporting the fire were received just after 7 p.m. Saturday.
After the fire was brought under control, the statement said, a search of the scene led to the discovery of Tackett’s body inside the structure.
The investigation into the incident is ongoing and is under the direction of KSP Det. Jason Merlo. Foul play is not suspected at this time, the statement said, and autopsy results are pending.
