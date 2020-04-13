A Pikeville woman was arrested last week after, police said, she hit a sign while driving intoxicated and left the scene.
According to an arrest citation by PPD Officer Colby Hobson, at approximately 9:45 p.m. on April 7, he responded to the area of Northgate Drive, in reference to a DUI complaint called in by Capt. Ricky Younce.
Hobson wrote that Younce told him that a vehicle was driving erratically on Northgate Drive with a flat tire.
The citation said that, when he and Officer Daniel Fields arrived at the scene, they observed marks on the roadway, as well as damage to the Community Trust Bank sign on the road, as well as a piece of a white fender in the roadway.
Several residents of Northgate, the citation said, told the officers that Barbara Ellen Hook, 51, of Northgate Drive, had been driving the vehicle and had gone to her residence. Hobson wrote that he observed Hook walking from her residence and contacted her, at which time he noted she appeared to be intoxicated.
The citation said that Fields went to Hook’s residence and observed her vehicle in the driveway with moderate damage and missing a piece of the fender which resembled the one that was located in the roadway.
Hook, the citation said, told the officers she was driving on Northgate Drive when she dropper her phone and collided with the sign. The citation said that Hook was unable to successfully complete some field sobriety tests and told Hobson when asked to do “walk and turn” and “one leg stand” tests that she refused because she “knew that she would fail the test.”
A breath test administered at the scene, the citation said, showed Hook had a blood alcohol level of .161, more than twice the .08 limit at which a person is considered to be intoxicated under Kentucky law. Hook was lodged in the Pike County Detention Center on charges of second-offense DUI, leaving the scene of an accident and traffic charges.
Court documents show she was released form the jail the following day after posting a $2,000 or 10 percent bond.
