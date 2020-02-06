On Tuesday, the Pike County Schools District canceled school and many school activities for the rest of the week, due to widespread illness across the district.
The district announced on its public Facebook page that Wednesday and Thursday would be NTI (non-traditional instruction) days, and Friday will be a “flexible professional development day.” All elementary and middle school activities in the district were suspended until Monday, and the eighth grade championship and consolation game at Valley Elementary School was postponed until next Thursday.
Pike Schools Superintendent Reed Adkins said the district saw an 87 percent attendance rate on Tuesday, but had an “abnormally large amount of check-outs,” showing that a large number of students were checked out of school on account of sickness, mostly influenza.
The district has been forced to close several times this year due to widespread illness, many of those times taking place last month. School districts throughout Eastern Kentucky have also seen more school closures on account of sickness, including districts in Floyd County, Johnson County and Perry County.
Adkins said it has been highly unusual for the district, and he attributed it to the “abnormally warm” weather that the district had in the month of January. He said the district will be cleaning and sanitizing all buildings and buses this week to help stop the spreading of the disease.
“We would encourage any parent with a sick child to keep those children in at home so they can rest,” Adkins said.
According to the Kentucky Department of Public Health, Kentucky’s flu activity level is widespread, meaning there have been diagnosed outbreaks of influenza, or lab-confirmed influenza, in at least half the regions of the state.
As of Jan. 25, there have been more than 13,000 confirmed influenza cases during this year’s flu season, which runs from Sept. 29, 2019, to May 16, 2020. Many of the diagnosed cases across the state came from children ages 1-10.
As of Jan. 25, Pike County had the third highest number of diagnosed flu cases in the state, with 649 confirmed cases. The counties with the highest number of diagnosed cases was Jefferson County, with 5,525 cases, followed by Perry County, with 808 cases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.