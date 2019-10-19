High school prayer lockers have sparked controversy in the Pike County Schools District after it was brought to district officials’ attention that school employees were involved in creating and advocating for use of the lockers.
After learning about the employees’ involvement in creating the locker, district officials requested that all employee-involved lockers be removed from all county schools. This prompted a local pastor to start a movement with students in support of the prayer lockers.
On Aug. 20, a Facebook post with a picture of a prayer locker in Pike County Central High School was posted from the Pike County Central High School Art Department Facebook page. A sign on the locker read that the student-led Christian club Fellowship of Christian Athletes sponsored the creation of the locker, and students were encouraged to write down prayer requests and slip them into the locker.
“Pike Central added a prayer locker today,” the Facebook post read. “Any student can slip a paper with a prayer request into the locker and have someone pray for them. Thanks, Mrs. Good, for the idea. I love it!”
In a letter mailed to Superintendent Reed Adkins and Principal Steven Taylor on Sept. 17, Americans United for Separation of Church and State, an organization advocating for the separation of church and state, wrote that it received a complaint about the prayer locker based upon it coming from the suggestion of one of the school’s teachers.
According to the letter obtained by the News-Express, Americans United wrote that the Facebook post showed how teachers were “improperly involved with the Fellowship of Christian Athletes at the school and were directly involved with the posting of the prayer display.” Americans United argued that the teacher violated the federal Equal Access Act, which was passed in 1984 and prohibits public school employees from sponsoring or participating in student-led religious meetings and groups, like FCA.
The letter argued that “numerous federal courts have held that teachers must not promote religion or participate in religious activities with students,” citing U.S. Supreme Court rulings like 1948’s McCollum v. Board of Education, where a school was found to have violated the U.S. Constitution by promoting voluntary religious classes that were taught by private religious teachers during the school day.
“Public schools exist to serve all schoolchildren regardless of faith or belief, and must be welcoming to all,” the letter stated. “Placing a display that encourages students to engage in religious activity and endorses the religious activities of the FCA communicates disrespect for students’ and families’ beliefs and sends the message that students who do not practice religion are unwelcome outsiders who do not belong. It also violates the Establishment Clause of the First Amendment in several ways.”
The organization then requested for the school to remove the prayer locker display, arguing that it was a “clear violation” of the separation of church and state.
“There was clear evidence from that post that a teacher created the prayer locker, and teachers and school officials can’t create a religious display,” said Ian Smith, attorney for Americans United. “If a school is okay with a student putting up a display like a prayer locker, they need to understand that they then have to allow displays from other students who hold other religious beliefs.”
Neal Smith, Pike County Schools Board of Education attorney, reviewed the complaint from Americans United, and he looked into the creation of the prayer locker, confirming that it had been found to be unconstitutional because of its school employee involvement. He said that school employees are not allowed to create or promote the creation of a prayer locker display.
Superintendent Reed Adkins said that the issue came with school employees helping to create the prayer locker, not with the use of the prayer locker itself. He said that a completely student-led prayer locker project would be allowed, and students who wanted to individually create prayer lockers would not be kept from doing so.
“As long as the organization or situation is student-led and doesn’t disrupt the educational process, then our school district will not impede it,” Adkins said. “That’s their First Amendment right.”
After learning about the alleged violation, board attorney Neal Smith asked that the prayer locker at Pike County Central High School and any other employee-involved prayer lockers in the schools district be taken down, which sparked backlash from many school students and locals around the community.
The decision led pastor Aaron Butler, of Elkhorn City Baptist Church, to lead a movement for students called “Pray Anyway,” encouraging them to continue prayer locker projects and other prayer activities in spite of Americans United’s request.
Butler, who has served as a pastor for 26 years, said that he believed students should not be worried about praying or practicing their faith in school, and he “wanted to give the kids an outlet” to practice their faith.
“I want to give the kids an opportunity to pray anyway,” Butler said.
The movement has a Facebook page with nearly 2,000 “likes” so far, and Butler said that he is currently creating “Pray Anyway” merchandise, including buttons, bracelets and t-shirts, which are being sold through its Facebook page. He said that he will be handing out free buttons and bracelets to Pike County students, and he is selling t-shirts to raise money to provide the free merchandise.
“There is definitely an agenda behind it,” Butler said. “In my opinion, they need to stay out of this community’s business. They’re trying to get rid of Christ. Everything they do is to take God out of our schools. They want students to check their religion at the door before going to school, but you don’t check Christianity at the door because it exists within you. The young people shouldn’t have to check their religion at the door.”
Butler will host a Pray Anyway rally with Pastor Greg Locke on Nov. 4 at 7 p.m. at East Ridge High School.
