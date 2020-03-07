Four people were arrested Thursday during the course of an investigation by the Pike County Sheriff’s Department into reports of drug trafficking in the Turkey Creek community.
Pike County Sheriff’s Deputy Kevin Belcher said the investigation came about as a result of complaints received by the sheriff’s department into illegal activity occurring in the area of Tug Fork Apartments off Ky. 292.
“We’ve been getting numerous complaints of drug activity, suspicious activity going on in that area, so (Sheriff Rodney Scott) sent narcotics detectives and the sheriff’s office’s drug interdiction team and K-9 unit to that area to patrol it and try to see what was really going on,” he said, adding that deputies were on-scene for about 20 minutes when the first arrest occurred. “That’s how this traffic stop kind of arose. It was a high drug area, suspicious activity going on.”
Belcher wrote in the arrest citation that as the driver, Kevin L. Smith, 47, of West Loudon Avenue, Lexington, was seen driving away from the Tug Fork Apartments with a passenger not having his seat belt on. Belcher, the citation said, stopped the vehicle and learned that Smith was a wanted fugitive out of Michigan and had several outstanding warrants in Kentucky. Also, Belcher wrote, Smith had no paperwork on the vehicle and said he was just test driving it for his wife.
The sheriff’s office’s K-9 alerted to the presence of narcotics in the vehicle, according to an arrest citation and officers searched a purse belonging to Charlotte E. Myers, 43, of Hurricane Branch, Turkey Creek, in which officers found several containers containing a substance believed to be crystal methamphetamine. Also, the citation said, officers found a prescription pill bottle written for someone else which contained suboxone and approximately $700 in cash.
Myers, the citation said, told officers that, since she and her husband had gotten divorced, she had been selling methamphetamine.
A second passenger, Steven Rick Wilson, 39, of Pond Creek Road, McAndrews, was also searched, the citation said, and was found to be in possession of a small bag of crystal methamphetamine. Wilson, the citation said, told officers that he thought the meth was a crushed-up pain pill because he had snorted one earlier.
All three were lodged in the Pike County Detention Center.
Myers was charged with trafficking in a controlled substance, second-degree possession of a controlled substance and failure to pay fines. Smith was lodged in the jail on charges of driving on a suspended license, failure to appear in court, violating parole and traffic charges, while Wilson was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of an open container of alcohol in a vehicle and public intoxication.
The deputies also made an arrest prior to arriving at Tug Fork Apartments when they arrested Timothy Scott Belcher, 40, at his residence at Brushy Road, Varney. According to the arrest citation by Belcher, he and Deputy Rell Robinson stopped at Belcher’s residence to serve active warrants and found Belcher in his driveway working on his pickup truck.
A search subsequent to arrest, the citation said, found Belcher was in possession of crystal methamphetamine and suboxone, as well as a glass meth pipe.
Belcher was lodged in the Pike County Detention Center on charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance, third-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear in court.
Sheriff Scott said Friday that it is vital that the community assist police with information.
“Anytime we get a complaint, we always look into it,” he said. “Sometimes, it may take more than one complaint but we need the community’s help. There’s not enough of us or the state police or any of the offices to go out and get these people off the street. We’ve got to have the community’s help.”
Scott asks that anyone with information on drug trafficking or other illegal activities contact the department’s tip line at, (606) 766-5555. Callers may remain anonymous.
