During Friday’s special Pike County Fiscal Court meeting, Pike County Judge-Executive Ray Jones addressed the management of the county’s finances and how, if not handled correctly, it can impact the court’s ability to service the people of Pike County.
“The first thing that we have to do is manage the county’s finances,” he said. “If it’s not done right on the financial ... management side, nothing else is going to work.”
According to Jones, poor financial management deeply affects the court and can hinder it from fulfilling basic services to the residents of the county, such as road maintenance and solid waste services, as well as up keep for county properties.
According to Jones, the current administration is still dealing with the impact of poor financial management by the prior fiscal court, as he said the PCFC has been dealing with issues within Dist. 5, which maintains the Phelps area.
“We’ve had a lot of complaints about potholes,” Jones said. “Well those pot holes, many of them were there last year.”
Jones said it’s his understanding that the former magistrate, Hilman Dotson, who according to him “basically controlled that road lot,” did not allow the interim road foreman to do any pot hole patching. Instead, Jones said, the road crews were boat ramps along waterways.
“If I’m incorrect on this, then I’ll stand corrected,” Jones said. “But the information I have is they did no pothole patching and instead, the road crews spent a lot of time last summer building ramps going into the river.”
Jones said he knows of one at the Hatfield McCoy park in Blackberry, as well as one in Freeburn. He added that there is nothing wrong with having river access ramps, however, that does not fall on the road department.
“The priority of the road department is to take care of the roads,” he said. “The road department employees should have never been used to build boat ramps.
“And when they built the boat ramps, they were put in backwards,” he added.
The ramps, according to Jones, were built facing into the current, so every time it rains and causes flooding or high waters it just washes them out, he said. Also, Jones said, they’re unusable.
“I can’t imagine trying to put a boat of any size in the water, on a ramp that goes against the current,” Jones said. “Because, as soon as it gets into the current, it’s going to take it. It’s just illogical to do that.”
Due to no pothole patching being done, Jones said, the Dist. 5 road crew is currently behind, as it is trying to get two years worth of patching in before blacktop plants close.
Jones added that Pike County Road Supervisor Fabian Little has indicated that all the work will be done, but he also wanted to remind county residents to remain patient as that there are still issues.
According to him, one issue is still overgrown weeds, as the county continues to deal with equipment failures.
“We have three mowers that are down,” he said. “Part of it’s because of the equipment we inherited.
“If equipment’s down, you can’t do the road work,” he added.
Financial planning will remain the courts top priority so it doesn’t incur issues such as those found in the final audit performed regarding the previous fiscal court’s fiscal year ending June 30, 2018. Something Jones said “would not be tolerated.”
“I showed Mr. Stacy a newspaper from the News-Express talking about the prior court and the 2018 audit,” Jones said. “ And I said, ‘Don’t ever let this happen to this court.’”
Jones said everyone will be held accountable should the current court ever faces those problems.
“We have to have this house in order before anything else works,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.