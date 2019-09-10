Pikeville officials said despite the Riverfill 10 being evacuated on Sunday due to the theater receiving a bomb threat, the theater and its patrons were in no danger.
On Sunday, movie-goers were evacuated from the Riverfill 10 cinemas after the theater received what police said was a bomb threat around 3 p.m. Pikeville 911-Public Safety Director Paul Maynard said Pikeville police and fire personnel responded and upon searching the building, determined there was no threat.
Maynard said an investigation determined a juvenile made the alleged threat and was criminally charged.
