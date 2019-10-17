The Kentucky Public Service Commission is considering canceling Kentucky Power’s plans for a $33.6 million upgrade because of the bankruptcy of Enerblu.
The PSC issued Kentucky Power a Certificate of Public Convenience and Necessity in 2018 to construct and operate the Enterprise Park Project, a transmission line and substations that were expected to cost $33.6 million.
The project was to consist of five miles of new transmission line in Floyd and Pike counties, a substation near the Kentucky Enterprise Park in Pikeville and upgrades to the company’s existing substation in Cedar Creek in Pikeville, as well as the retirement of another substation on Fords Branch in Pike County.
The PSC reports that the “basis for granting” the CPCN was “Kentucky Power’s need to provide adequate electric service to Enerblu, Inc., a new industrial customer to be located in the Enterprise Park.”
In January, Kentucky Power told the PSC that it had suspended property acquisitions that month after Enerblu announced it would delay construction. In February, Enerblu suspended its plans altogether and, in June, the company filed for bankruptcy.
“Based on the conditional nature of the CPCN granted to Kentucky Power ... and the significant change in circumstances consisting of the subsequent bankruptcy filing of Enerblu, it appears that Kentucky Power no longer has a need for the Enterprise Park Project,” the PSC wrote. “Thus, the Commission finds that an investigation should be opened to determine whether there is now a need for the Enterprise Park Project and, if not, whether there is any reason why the conditional CPCN for that project should not be canceled.”
The PSC asked Kentucky Power to provide reasons why the CPCN should not be canceled.
When officials signed the Enerblu agreement last year, the company reported it would build a $400 million facility that spanned 1 million square feet and that it hoped to provide 850 jobs to the region. The company’s proposal included the construction of a battery cell manufacturing plant, but officials announced in February that the facility would not be moving forward after the company learned that a major investor had backed out.
Earlier this year, EnerBlu announced that an investor had identified EnerBlu’s technologies and development plan as the ideal fit for its solar generation development roadmap. But, in January, that potential investor cited “a series of unexpected geopolitical factors that occurred in the final two months of 2018 as the reason for withdrawing support,” EnerBlu said.
In August, Pikeville EB Investors, a company whose agent of service is Utility Management Group President Greg May, filed a lawsuit against Michael Weber of Nicholasville and Daniel Elliott of Pasadena, California, who were the principals behind EnerBlu.
Pikeville EB Investors, the lawsuit claims, was formed by several individuals and businesses in order to help fund the project’s development, and in March 2018, the Pikeville EB Investors authorized a wire transfer of $1.2 million to EnerBlu’s bank account in exchange for receiving stock in EnerBlu.
In June, the lawsuit said, the company filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy in Nevada.
Despite the death of the EnerBlu project, Pikeville City Manager Philip Elswick said in an interview with the Appalachian News-Express this week that the City of Pikeville is continuing to market the Kentucky Enterprise Industrial Park and still plans to construct a speculative building at the park.
PSC will accept motions for interveners in the case regarding the Kentucky Power CPCN through Oct. 21. The case may be found on the PSC website, psc.ky.gov, under case number 2019-00369.
