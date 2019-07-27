The race to determine whether Mitch McConnell will continue his more-than-three decades of service in the U.S. Senate will not be determined for more than a year, but shots have already been fired in the race, and a Democratic challenger has already pledged to make Eastern Kentucky an important part of her campaign.
Retired U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Amy McGrath recently announced her candidacy for Kentucky’s seat in the U.S. Senate and, if she is successful in next spring’s primary election, she will go toe-to-toe with McConnell, who serves as the Senate Majority Leader in Washington.
“We need to get rid of Sen. McConnell in order to help Kentuckians,” McGrath said.
In an interview with the News-Express, McGrath, a 44-year-old northern Kentucky native and former fighter pilot, said she plans on making Eastern Kentucky an important battleground in the race against McConnell.
“I think (Eastern Kentucky) is going to be a huge part of our campaign,” McGrath said, adding that she spoke at the University of Pikeville about leadership last fall.
McGrath said she spent time as a teenager in Harlan County while performing Catholic mission work. She said the area is special to her and many of the issues facing the area are ones she hopes to address as a member of the Senate. Chief among those issues is healthcare, she said.
McGrath alleged that McConnell is “bought off by big pharma,” saying he has received millions in donations from pharmaceutical manufacturers while ignoring the needs of Kentuckians and blocking efforts to lower the cost of prescription drugs.
“We still have a lot of people that cannot afford healthcare, and you’ve got a guy like Sen. McConnell who is stopping basic, reasonable things from happing, from getting prices down, for example,” she said. “This is something that President Trump has talked about doing in getting prescription drug prices down and he’s had some reasonable ideas on how to do that.”
She said McConnell has failed to see any of those ideas through.
“To have a senator that doesn’t want to do the basic bi-partisan thing, that’s just an example of how he’s failing us,” she said.
McGrath said she is a supporter of people having private insurance and Kentuckians should have more choices when it comes to their healthcare coverage. She said all Americans should have a “public option” for insurance coverage.
“I’m a retired military officer, I get my healthcare through the V.A. and I get it through insurance through the government, I pay for it,” she said. “I think that you ought to have that option that you can pay for it, and if you want to pay for your private insurance, you pay for it. If you want Uncle Sam’s plan, you pay for that. These are really reasonable things that would not upend our healthcare system. It would just create more options for people, it would bring prices down because now the private insurance would have to compete with Uncle Sam.
“More competition is exactly what Republicans should want, but here’s the thing, Mitch McConnell is bought off by the insurance companies who are actually out for money. They’re out for profit and that’s the difference between somebody like Mitch McConnell and myself,” she said. “I care about Kentuckians and he cares about lobbyists and the people that fund his campaign and the entities that fund his campaign.”
Another area on which McGrath will focus, she said, is job creation.
McGrath said Kentucky’s wage rates have remained stagnant for most of McConnell’s tenure in the Senate. She said the Senate Majority Leader has hindered progress among the state’s working class.
“He’s been in office 34 years and we’re still talking about how we can revitalize Eastern Kentucky,” she said. “He doesn’t have any plan to bring good jobs to Eastern Kentucky, and that’s what I want to talk about. It’s not just the unemployment rate. When you have Kentuckians that have to have three jobs to make ends meet, we’re not on the right track.”
McGrath said the key to bringing good jobs to Eastern Kentucky is infrastructure improvement. McGrath said when businesses come to Kentucky, they are turned off by a lack of reliable cell service and broadband availability east of Winchester.
“When business come to Kentucky, a lot of times they’ll fly into Bluegrass Airport, they’ll want to relocate and they’ll drive 35 minutes east of Lexington and they’ll lose cell phone coverage,” she said. “Guess what they do, they turn around and drive right back to the airport and fly to one of the other 10 locations in the United States that have better infrastructure.
“The fact is businesses are not going to relocate if they cannot talk to the modern world, and that’s why we need infrastructure in terms of broadband,” she said. “That’s where we’re going.”
McGrath cited McConnell’s assertion in April that repealing some of the corporate tax cuts included in this year’s tax reform bill is a “non-starter” among his caucus as an example of the Senator allegedly not being interested in infrastructure improvements aimed at bringing jobs to Eastern Kentucky. McConnell told reporters the tax cuts were responsible for the country’s growing economy.
“He’s not doing the things required to revitalize Eastern Kentucky,” McGrath said. “He’s been there 34 years and we’re still talking about how we make things better, and they really haven’t gotten much better.”
McGrath lost a bid to unseat Kentucky’s Sixth District Congressman Andy Barr last November. She performed well, earning more than 47 percent of the vote. She said the most important thing that she picked up from that race was that voters are mostly tired of established politicians and their partisan efforts.
“We gave people a lot of hope and we energized people in a way that they haven’t been energized before, to care about our government and to believe we can change things and have leaders of courage, integrity and character,” she said. “... Our message of ‘Let’s put our country above our political party’ resonates with so many Kentuckians.”
An issue she said resonates with many Kentuckians, particularly in Eastern Kentucky, is coal.
McGrath said McConnell has used coal as a “political football” in order to win votes. She said her focus is helping coal miners rather than helping coal-producing corporations.
“Coal miners are the most important things that come out of a mine and we have to support coal miners and that means finding jobs for them and plan for what is happening,” she said. “This issue of coal has been used as a political football for years, especially by Sen. McConnell. He is all about protecting the big coal corporations like the ones that hurt our miners again and again like BlackJewel. He protects the corporations. I’m somebody that wants to protect the coal miners and protect their pensions and talk about their health insurance and talk about black lung and make sure they’re taken care of.”
McGrath said the lack of jobs for out-of-work coal miners forcing many to leave the region or the state is an example of McConnell’s failure to miners. She said the issue should be addressed rather than continuing to place blame.
“I’m a military officer. We may not want to go to war against North Korea, but you better believe we’ve got a plan for it,” she said. “We don’t want coal to decline, but we better have a plan for how to address it. I’m somebody that wants to bring good jobs to Eastern Kentucky and stop this political madness and lying to people about what’s happening. We’ve got to recognize what’s happening and have a plan for the future while also protecting coal miners and not protecting the big corporations.”
A mother of three children and wife to a registered Republican, McGrath said she is running for office because it is “a service” to the state and “the right thing” to do for her children and all the children in Kentucky. She said she wants to work across the aisle for the good of Kentucky and the country.
“I think we’re too partisan in this country,” she said. “I’m a person who just wants to get things done and I’ll work with any president — one who wears a red jersey or one who wears a blue jersey, doesn’t matter to me — to actually get things done for Kentucky, and that’s my message.”
The News-Express reached out to McConnell’s campaign to request an interview, but, as of presstime Friday, had not received a formal response.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.