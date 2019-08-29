PRESTONSBURG — Local residents have the opportunity to help the Kentucky State Police spread Christmas cheer to children in need this year.
The KSP Professional Association at Post 9 in Pikeville is hosting its 5th annual Run Signal 9 5K with an option for a one-mile walk on Friday, Aug. 30, in downtown Prestonsburg.
The race — named after a code that law enforcement officials use to show they are using their siren and lights on their police vehicle — will start at 8:30 p.m.
KSPPA, a nonprofit organization, is funded by donations and dues paid by members. It hosts this race each year to raise funds for Shop with a Trooper, a Christmas event that KSPPA Post 9 hosts for children in need in Floyd, Pike, Johnson, Magoffin and Martin counties. The students are selected by school officials and bused to Pikeville Walmart, where they are given $100 to spend while shopping with a trooper. They are also treated to lunch and receive enough food for a Christmas meal with their families.
All donations and the $30 entry fee at this race are tax deductible, and all proceeds benefit Shop with a Trooper.
Prizes will be presented in several age groups.
Registration is also available on race day. Entry fees are $30.
Donations may also be mailed to KSPPA, Shop with a Trooper, 3499 North Mayo Trail, Pikeville, Ky. 51501.
For more information, call, (606) 433-7711.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.