Mother, daughter duo respond to community need

Recently, during its regular meeting, the Coal Run City Commission was presented its two newest additions which officials said will be a great resource for residents of the city.
At a prior meeting, the commission expressed interest in having a blessing box built for the City of Coal Run. After reading an article in a previous edition of the News-Express, city residents Nicole Darnell and her daughter, Hannah, thought it would be a great way to accumulate community service hours for her school’s BETA Club.
“We saw in the newspaper that you guys had a need for a blessing box,” Nicole said. “We decided that we would like to build your blessing box, but we’d also like to build a free library box for the Coal Run community as well.”
According to the two, they believe there’s so many people who don’t have access to the library or to books and they decided they would like to help provide those with that opportunity. Nicole said the community of Coal Run has also come together in support of the boxes, as several businesses and individuals donated materials for the boxes.
“We can’t thank you guys enough for doing this for us,” Coal Run City Mayor Andrew Scott said. “Now, we just have to figure out spots to place them.”
Scott said that he would be the first to purchase items to donate in the blessing box.
According to Nicole, the family already has “a ton” of books ready to place in the library box and she added that her sister, who is a teacher at Betsy Lane, has asked her students to donate hygiene products to put in the blessing box as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.