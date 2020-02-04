A Pikeville duo has been indicted by a Pike grand jury on three charges of first-degree criminal abuse related to a case Pikeville Police opened after allegedly finding three young children locked into filthy rooms without adult supervision late last month.
The grand jury indicted William L. Daniels, 28, and Cassidy Finley, 22, on the three charges of first-degree criminal abuse, class C felonies which carry a potential prison sentence of between five and 10 years, related to arrests made on Jan. 23.
According to court documents, the Pikeville Police Department received a tip that small children were locked in a bedroom unattended at an apartment at Cypress Lane. Upon arrival, officers entered the residence, court documents said, and found three small children locked in two separate rooms in the residence which were locked from the outside.
In one room, the citation said, officers found an approximately two-year-old boy who was wearing no clothing. The room, the citation said, was “unkempt” and covered with feces on the walls and floor.
In the other room, court documents said, officers found two girls, one approximately four years old and another approximately one year old. The citation said that the room was “unkempt” and had various medication bottles, sharp objects and lighters lying about. The room, the citation said, also appeared to have feces on the floor. The children did not have adult supervision in the rooms, the citation said.
There was an adult present, the court documents said, but he stated he had various mental illnesses and was left with the children locked in their rooms while the parents were away.
Daniels and Finley were located at Cassidy Boulevard a short time later and arrested, court documents said.
Court documents said child protective services were contacted and the children were transported to Pikeville Medical Center for evaluation.
Others indicted by the grand jury included:
• Dike Newsome, 36, of Mikes Branch, Pikeville, on charges of first-degree strangulation, fourth-degree assault and violation of a protective order.
• Sheila Boyd, 58, of Rocky Road, Shelbiana, on a charge of theft.
• Robert Messersmith, 28, and Latisha Hamilton, 21, both of Red Morg Branch, Teaberry, on a charge of first-degree fleeing or evading police. Messersmith was also indicted on a separate charge of first-degree fleeing or evading police and being a persistent felony offender in the second degree.
• Garrick Weir, 38, of Elkhorn Creek Road, Shelby Gap, on a charge of first-degree possession of a controlled substance.
• Jody Pruitt, 44, of Chloe Road, Pikeville, on a charge of first-degree promoting contraband.
Editor’s note: An indictment is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.