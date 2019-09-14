Jones talks county drug problem at UNITE meeting

Pike County Judge-Executive Ray Jones discussed the importance of county finances and how it directly affects the area’s on going drug battle during Wednesday’s UNITE Pike meeting.
On Wednesday, UNITE Pike held its regular meeting where Jones was asked to be the special guest speaker. During his speech, Jones touched on a number of problems that Pike County has faced, or is currently facing. One issue specifically was the standing of the county’s finances and how it directly affects the area’s constant fight against drugs.
“When I came back, one of the things I committed to was helping (Pike County Sheriff) Rodney Scott,” Jones said. “We have to help the Sheriff get the resources he needs.”
According to Jones, one of the first thing the fiscal court did was return over $180,000 in excess funds to the Sheriff’s office. As a result he said there is a deputy located at every high school in the county.
“When Sheriff Scott came in, I think he had four certified peace officers.
“Now he has 16,” he added.
One of the things of which Jones said he is proud, is the fact that the current Pike Commonwealth’s Attorney Bill Slone has taken “a completely different approach” than the past administration. According to Jones, the Commonwealth Attorney’s office has indicted nearly 100 more people, at this point in the year, than last year.
“As we deal with the meth problem, I don’t think you can forgo prosecution,” Jones said. “I’m sure (Pike County attorney) Howard Keith Hall is seeing it over in district court.
“It’s going to take a conserative effort,” he added.
Recently, a dedication was held for the new drug treatment facility, Riverplace, which is located in the former Millard Elementary school. Jones said he was surprised at the amount of people that came out to support the new facility.
“Several years ago, if someone said ‘we’re going to open a treatment center at Millard’ people in the community would have said ‘we don’t want it,’” Jones said. “Well, now people are so desperate for help for not only themselves, but their loved ones as well, that they’re happy to have that.”
Jones said he hopes the facility is successful, as the area has such a high need for treatment. A lot of families have trouble affording treatment, as it’s a very expensive proposition.
According to Jones, a major impact towards funding for the drug battle is making sure an accurate count is recorded in the upcoming 2020 census. Recently a Complete Count Committee was formed, something Jones said is important to have “people from every business, every industry and every government entity on that committee” to insure an accurate count is recorded.
“”If we don’t have an accurate count, it affects our ability to get funding for things like drug treatment facilities and for our law enforcement,” Jones said.
Jones also applauded Pike County Jailer Brian Morris and the jail for their efforts in providing treatment for addiction services, while also increasing revenue for the jail by taking in more state and federal inmates.
Jones also touched on the suboxone problem that has been plaguing the area. According to Jones, suboxone is the number one drug smuggled into the Pike County Detention Center.
“It is replacing one addiction for another,” Jones said. “And you have people in our community getting filthy rich off the addiction.
“That is absolutely sickening to me,” he added.
Jones said he believes suboxone should only be distributed through hospitals such as Pikeville Medical Center, Tug Valley ARH, or any of the other surrounding hospitals.
“That way you know it’s a corporate, non-profit center that is running it,” Jones said. “They’ll have the motive to get people treatment and then get them weaned off it.”
