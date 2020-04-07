Phelps High School senior Tiana Hinkle, 17, always wanted to walk across the stage and graduate high school. Now that schools are closed until at least May 1, she and other high school seniors face a new reality of missing out on experiences for which they have waited since kindergarten.
All Kentucky public school districts were initially recommended by Gov. Andy Beshear on March 12 to stay closed for two or three weeks. School districts initially varied on the length of time they chose to close their schools. Pikeville Independent Schools District announced that students were tentatively scheduled to return on April 6, and the Pike County Schools District announced that it would be closed from March 16-27.
There was uncertainty across the state, though, as to how long the closures would actually last.
Hinkle’s last in-person day at school, March 13, seemed like a normal day for her and her friends. When she learned that the school would be closed, Hinkle said, she initially felt relieved because she would not need to wake up early in the morning on school days. Once she realized that school would be closed for a long period of time, she said she began to feel anxious about how the rest of her last semester would look.
“If we knew it was probably going to be our last time we might be in the classroom, we might have taken more pictures, talked more and socialized more with each other, more than we probably did have,” Hinkle said. “I got really anxious and didn’t know really how to feel. I worked so hard for this, but I might not get to walk across the stage for all my family to see me and spend time during the last few months with the class that I’ve grown up with since kindergarten. These are memories that we’ll never be able to really get back.”
Pikeville High School senior Connor Wright, 18, plays football and runs track for Pikeville High School. When he learned that school would be closed for at least two or three weeks, he said he was happy about it at first.
“At first I thought it was kind of cool,” Wright said. “I thought I was going to get some time off, just a little break, but now since I don’t have the rest of my senior year, it kind of sucks. I just want to go back to school.”
Many athletes who play spring sports, like baseball, softball and track and field, are unable to play this year due to the schools closing. For Wright, his school’s track season was suspended indefinitely, and he has been unable to run during his final season.
“I won’t be running track in college or anything,” Wright said. “I just wanted to do it because I thought it was fun, and I wanted to be with my friends and be able to play another sport. It sucks because I was really looking forward to it.”
Pikeville High School senior Nate Brown, 19, has played baseball for many years, and he planned to play his last senior season on his school’s team this spring. However, his team will not be able to play any games this spring due to the schools being closed.
“I can’t show colleges how I would do,” Brown said. “I have to find other ways to show them I can play, like non-traditional ways. It happened so fast. It was just unexpected. The NBA cancelled their season, then all of the colleges started shutting down and the high schools shut down.”
Since the schools closed, prom has been one of the biggest senior events to be cancelled.
Hinkle purchased a prom dress before her event was cancelled for about $160, not including the bouquet she ordered for the event.
“When I discovered that we weren’t gonna be going back for a long, long time, it started to really hit me that we weren’t gonna be back to do our senior stuff that we’ve been planning for years,” Hinkle said.
Belfry High School senior Jaley Adkins, 17, already bought her prom dress before the announcement came that the schools would be closed for an extended period of time.
“It’s my favorite dress I’ve ever had, and I was so excited about wearing it,” Adkins said. “Now it’s looking like I won’t be getting to. It’s really disappointing.”
Adkins said she was in her Advanced Placement Literature class when she learned that the schools would close for two weeks.
“It was kind of a surreal moment. Everyone was kind of shocked and didn’t really know how to react,” Adkins said. “I think it’s something we all saw coming but not here. Living in the mountains, you kind of think, ‘Oh, it’ll never make it here. It’s just in the cities.’ But that kind of reinforced that it is here, and we need to do something about it.”
Adkins said that she became more upset when thinking about the opportunities she had as a senior that were now cancelled due to the outbreak of the virus. She said she planned to compete in a robotics competition, participate in the Kentucky United Nations Assembly in mid-March and present her science fair project at the International Science Fair in California.
“That was an amazing opportunity that I was really looking forward to, and it’s been cancelled due to the outbreak,” Adkins said.
Adkins said it has been most challenging for her to be at home on the days when she had important events planned, like prom and the International Science Fair.
“I was always the one wishing the days away and counting down the time left until graduation, and I didn’t start valuing the time that I had left until around January of this school year,” Adkins said. “They announced the weeks of NTI days and when I got home, I just cried. Just knowing that those things weren’t going to happen hit me pretty hard.”
School districts across the state are still deciding how to reschedule or hold their senior events in order to help their seniors enjoy their final weeks while keeping them, their families and school employees safe.
Pikeville High School Principal Jason Booher said he feels the most sympathy for high school seniors out of all of the students at his school while the schools are closed because they will miss out on senior events and special memories.
“It’s really sad because they deserve that, with all the work they’ve put in for all these years in the classroom and on the playing fields,” Booher said. “They deserve their last nine weeks, and obviously, it looks like we’re not going to get it.”
Though no plans have been set in stone yet, some of the school’s senior events will probably take place virtually, including the senior banquet and senior decision day, which takes May 1 nationally. Booher said he has also suggested doing prom and graduation during a single weekend in the summer, with the events happening respectively on Saturday and Sunday, if the schools have to stay closed past May 31, for when the school’s graduation ceremony was likely scheduled. However, there have been no plans or announcements made for that yet.
Booher said he wants to help his seniors have the physical experience of walking across the stage.
“I think seniors deserve their true graduation, not a virtual one,” Booher said. “We’re gonna look at doing something like that in the future if we have to go past May 31.”
Adkins said it has been difficult while being out of school because she and her friends have not been able to spend much time together, due to the need to practice social distancing and not travel in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
“Not being able to go through on the plans that we made has been kind of sad,” Adkins said. “But also there’s friends that I don’t really have many classes with throughout the day that I get talk to more than I would at school so that’s been nice, as well. There are positives and negatives to both.”
All of the seniors acknowledged that there have been some positives to not being in school. Hinkle said she and her family have been able to spend more time together while they are out of school.
“Honestly, I love being able to stay home, spend time with my family and get closer with them because if I did have to go to school, I wouldn’t be able to spend the time that I wanted to with them,” Hinkle said.
Although there is not much that seniors can do in this situation, Brown said, he has been able to spend time with his family more while having hope that he and his classmates can return to school in order to enjoy at least part of their last semester together.
“My dad doesn’t have to work, and my mom stays at home so we’ve been able to be together most of the day,” Brown said. “You just have to make the best out of the time you have left and see your friends if you can. Hopefully, this passes soon enough before everyone goes off to college.”
Adkins said she and her family started nightly devotionals, and have been watching more movies and exercising more together, which has continued to bring them closer during the pandemic. The main positive aspect to the situation for the community in her opinion, though, has been seeing everyone come together to help one another.
“I know that even though I’ll be missing out on big memories, the last memories of high school, that I would take that over anyone missing out on time with loved ones because of the coronavirus spreading,” Adkins said. “It’s a really small price to pay for the lives that we’re saving by working to fight the curve.”
