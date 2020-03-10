There have been four confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Kentucky, one confirmed on Friday afternoon and three confirmed late Sunday, as of presstime Monday.

Although no cases have been confirmed in Pike County, state health officials urge all Kentuckians to not panic, but take health precautions and practice good hygiene.

“There is nothing more important than the health and safety of our fellow Kentuckians, which is why we have been working together for weeks to prepare for this virus and why we’re in constant contact now to ensure local and state officials are responding promptly and appropriately,” Gov. Andy Beshear said at a press conference held Monday.

On Friday afternoon, the first case was confirmed in Kentucky, and Beshear declared a state of emergency to “ensure the state had all necessary resources to respond.” The initial patient, who is from Harrison County, is being treated in isolation at the University of Kentucky Chandler Medical Center. The patient was first treated at Harrison Memorial Hospital.

State officials said the first patient from Harrison County was employed at a Walmart located at 805 US-27 S, Cythiana, Kentucky. State officials said, though, that none of the patient’s co-workers have shown symptoms, and there is no reason not to visit the Walmart.

As of presstime Monday, the state has received results for 21 tests with 17 of those being negative. Beshear said that additional positive tests should be expected. The four cases confirmed in the state have come from Fayette, Harrison and Jefferson counties, and all patients have been isolated.

According to the governor’s office, the two patients from Harrison County are linked, the Fayette County patient is a resident of Fayette County and the Jefferson County patient, who is a resident of Jefferson County, is being treated at Norton Brownsboro Hospital. Only one patient had travel history, which indicates the virus is spreading person-to-person, which, Beshear said, is why good hygiene is “critical.”

The state is removing any impediments for Kentuckians on Medicaid to be tested and treated. Beshear issued an executive order to waive copays, deductibles, cost-sharing and diagnostic testing fees for private insurance and state employees. Beshear also told providers to expand their network to patients that may go outside their normal providers.

“We want to make sure Kentuckians have the information they need to take steps to prevent the spread of the virus,” Beshear said in a statement Sunday. “While we do have additional cases, which we expected with the way this coronavirus has spread across the nation and world, Kentuckians should know the risk remains relatively low and they should not panic. We can all take proactive steps to reduce the risk of exposure for ourselves, our loved ones and our communities.”

Beshear said he has been in contact with local officials and state health officials, including Steven Stack, Commissioner for the Kentucky Department for Public Health (DPH), within the Cabinet for Health and Family Services (CHFS), and CHFS Acting Secretary Eric Friedlander.

“We are ready for this,” Beshear said Sunday. “We have been preparing with every minute that we have to make sure we can respond and respond appropriately.”

Symptoms of COVID-19 may include fever, cough or shortness of breath. These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure, according to the CDC.

There is currently no vaccine available for the coronavirus, but state and local health officials are recommending that Kentuckians practice good hygiene and take precautions.

While Kentuckians’ risk of getting the virus is still low, a new state coronavirus (COVID-19) hotline, 1-(800)722-5725, was announced Saturday to help Kentuckians who have questions or need help.

According to the governor’s office, until more is known from the state’s current epidemiological investigations, “closing schools and public gatherings is not recommended with only four positive cases.” Those who are sick are asked not to visit nursing homes and not to go into work.

At this time, local businesses do not need to close, but Beshear has encouraged businesses to implement polices so sick employees do not feel like they have to go to work when they are sick.

Beshear announced that the state government is adjusting its sick leave policy to ensure state employees who are sick can stay home, even for new employees who have not yet accrued leave time. He said the state would make sure those who are sick can stay home and will be covered.

Pike County Health Department’s Public Health Director Tammy Riley gave the following recommendations to help local residents protect themselves from the spread of the virus:

• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol.

• Avoid close contact with people who are sick, including through hugging, kissing and sharing cups or utensils.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

• Get your flu vaccination.

• Stay home when you are sick, except to seek medical attention if symptoms become severe. Consider telemedicine phone apps for non-emergency medical care.

• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash. Wash your hands after coughing or sneezing.

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects, like phones and door handles, and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

• Follow the CDC’s recommendations for using a facemask:

• Facemasks should only by people who show symptoms of COVID-19 to help prevent the spread of the disease to others. The use of facemasks is also crucial for health workers and people who are taking care of someone with the virus in close settings.

• The CDC does not recommend that people who are well wear a facemask to protect themselves from respiratory diseases, including COVID-19.

Beshear also warned Kentuckians to be suspicious of scammers and “con artists” claiming to have a cure for the newest strain of the virus.

“Only legitimate medical authorities are working with the CDC and the Food and Drug Administration to create a vaccine for COVID-19,” Beshear said in a statement. “If, and when, a vaccine is approved, Kentuckians should ask their family doctor or government health officials for information on how to obtain a vaccine.”

To avoid identity thieves, Beshear recommended that Kentuckians should:

• Watch out for products that claim to cure coronavirus or guarantee coronavirus prevention.

• Be wary of emails from “con artists” pretending to be the CDC or other public health organizations. A legitimate medical provider would never ask for sensitive information through email.

• Research organizations that are claiming to raise money for a coronavirus vaccine or to help victims.

As of presstime Monday, there have been 423 reported cases of the virus and 19 confirmed deaths in the U.S., with 35 states reporting cases, including the District of Columbia, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The four states with the most confirmed cases are California, Massachusetts, New York, and Washington.

According to the CDC, 72 of the 423 cases were travel-related, 29 were from person-to-person spread and 322 cases were under investigation.

For all up-to-date information on COVID-19, visit the CDC’s website at, https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/.

Visit the Kentucky Department of Public Health’s website for all up-to-date state information at, https://chfs.ky.gov/agencies/dph/pages/covid19.aspx.

The Pike County Health Department is located at 119 River Drive, and it can be reached at, (606) 437-5500, or online at, https://www.pikecountyhealth.com/v4i/.

For more information, Kentuckians can call the state’s new coronavirus (COVID-19) hotline, 1-(800)722-5725, for questions or additional help.