During Monday’s meeting of the Pikeville City Commission, the commission approved a lease agreement which, officials said, they hope will help start growth on the south end of Pikeville.
The commission unanimously voted to enter into a lease agreement with Blackstone Entertainment, LLC, led by local business owners Jordan Stapleton, Hillary Harkins and Anita Stapleton, for property on U.S. 23 which will house a new Fazoli’s restaurant beside the recently-constructed bridge to the Kentucky Enterprise Industrial Park.
During the meeting, however, officials also announced that the restaurant is just the beginning of growth in the area, as the new business is planned to serve as the anchor for a new development on the property — “Yorktown Landing” — which will also include a 33,000-square-foot retail development.
Pikeville Mayor Jimmy Carter said during Monday’s meeting that he is glad that the Fazoli’s franchisees’ original plan fell through so that the restaurant could become part of growth planned by the city for that area of Pikeville.
“The south end of town has needed some love and care for some time,” Carter said. “When we were first looking at (Fazoli’s), you all were looking at another spot and it kind of got taken away from you. I’m kind of glad it did because I think this is the perfect opportunity to start the growth on the south end of town.”
Pikeville Economic Development Executive Director Jill Fraley Dotson told the commissioners and the crowd at the meeting that Fazoli’s is part of an effort to breathe new life into that part of town.
“This is just one way we’re that looking to maybe breathe a little bit of new life into the south end of Pikeville and certainly Fazoli’s is going to be the perfect anchor for that,” she said.
Dotson said the city has begun taking proposals for construction of the retail development. According to a statement from the city, the property will also house the new Pikeville Fire Department Station No. 2, which will be located in the current Fastenal building on the property, directly beside the Fazoli’s restaurant.
Pikeville City Manager Philip Elswick said the city hopes that Yorktown Landing is just the beginning of the growth on the south end of the city.
“We hope this is the first of many new businesses in that area,” he said. “Our plan is to bring new life to the south end of Pikeville, capitalizing on the opportunity that exists adjacent to U.S. 23.”
Harkins said during the meeting that she and her family are excited to locate the restaurant in the area.
“We’re so thankful for the opportunity that the City of Pikeville has given us,” she said. “Fazoli’s is so happy to be coming back to Pikeville.”
The Stapleton family, according to the statement, have been in the restaurant business for nearly 35 years. A grand opening for the restaurant is planned for summer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.