A Pikeville woman was arrested Monday after she allegedly was found passed out in her driveway while her four-year-old child was unsupervised at the residence.
According to the arrest citation, Monday afternoon, Pikeville Police Officer Tommy Fouts was dispatched to Mildred Street to a report of a woman
lying in a driveway while a small child was running around the yard and residence.
Fouts, the citation said, arrived and made contact with the woman, Telissa Frazier, 38, who was still sitting in the driveway. Fouts wrote that he could smell a strong odor of alcohol about her person as soon as he walked up.
Frazier, the citation said, told the officer she had been drinking all day and was watching her four-year-old daughter.
The child ran up to the officer upon his arrival, the citation said, and asked, “Help my mommy get in the house.” Fouts wrote that he and EMS personnel had to help Frazier to her feet. A breath test, the citation said, showed that Frazier had a blood alcohol level of .269, more than triple the .08 level at which someone is considered to be driving while intoxicated under Kentucky law.
Social services personnel were contacted, Fouts wrote, and he lodged Frazier in the Pike County Detention Center on charges of alcohol intoxication and endangering the welfare of a minor.
Court documents show she pleaded not guilty to the charges Tuesday before Pike District Judge Tommy May, who ordered her held on a $1,000 cash bond. Frazier, court documents show, was released from the jail Tuesday afternoon.
