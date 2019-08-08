What initially began as a report that a 3-year-old had been intentionally given methamphetamine ultimately led to the arrest of the child’s mother at a local hospital early Tuesday morning.
Police said the “bizarre” incident began Monday night when Amanda Dempsey, 27, of Rebel Drive, Lenore, West Virginia, placed a call to Mingo County 911 stating that either her boyfriend or someone else had purposely given her child meth.
West Virginia State Police troopers J. D. Matheny and B. C. Moore were dispatched to the home, police said, only then to find no one at the residence upon their arrival.
“After discovering there was no one at home, the troopers placed calls to the local hospitals, thinking they may have taken the baby to one of them,” Sgt. M. S. Lively of the WVSP Williamson Detachment said Wednesday.
Lively said Tug Valley ARH officials confirmed that the child had been transported to the South Williamson hospital by Dempsey and her boyfriend for treatment; however, subsequent tests performed by hospital staff showed that the child, in fact, did not have drugs of any kind in its system.
“When Troopers Matheny and Moore tried to question her about what she had reported she was pretty much out of her head, at one point believing the television in the waiting area was telling her that either her boyfriend or someone else had done this to the baby,” Lively said.
It was at this point, Lively said, that Dempsey became uncooperative and confrontational with the West Virginia troopers, prompting them to call for the assistance of the Kentucky State Police.
“Since the hospital is in Kentucky, the Kentucky State Police has jurisdiction so their officers came to the hospital and took over from that point and arrested her,” he said.
Lively said the WVSP troopers notified the West Virginia Child Protective Services, which subsequently responded to the hospital and removed the child from the custody of Dempsey.
According to Kentucky court documents, Dempsey attempted to take the child out of the hospital without letting ARH staff take the child.
KSP Trooper C. Maynard made contact with Dempsey, who he noted appeared intoxicated and was hallucinating. Dempsey, he said, admitted to taking methamphetamine earlier in the day.
“Once arrested, Amanda became irate, screaming she was going to kill everybody,” Maynard wrote. “While en route to the jail, Amanda kicked my cage and screamed curse words.”
Dempsey was lodged in the Pike County Detention Center on charges of public intoxication, first-degree wanton endangerment, second-degree disorderly conduct, menacing, third-degree terroristic threatening and resisting arrest. She remained lodged in the jail as of presstime Wednesday.
Lively said that, once the charges are settled in Kentucky, Dempsey will likely also be facing a child neglect creating risk of injury charge in West Virginia.
