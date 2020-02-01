A Belfry man who is on the state’s Sex Offender Registry has been charged in federal court with distribution and possession of child pornography.
According to the Kentucky State Police Sex Offender Registry, Oscar Joshua Calhoun, 34, of River Front Road, Belfry, is a lifetime registrant due to a conviction in Illinois on child pornography charges.
According to an affidavit in the federal case against Calhoun, which was filed Jan. 24, Calhoun came to the attention of authorities through a social media application Calhoun was using to communicate with an individual Calhoun didn’t know was actually a New York Online Covert Employee on a child exploitation squad.
Through another individual the OCE was investigating, the affidavit said, the OCE was introduced to Calhoun, who joined a message group with the individual and OCE.
During the course of that messaging group, the affidavit said, in September, Calhoun would post child pornography and discuss the sexual exploitation. The general nature of the images posted by Calhoun, the affidavit said, were fully nude girls between the ages of approximately four and 10.
The affidavit said that, during the course of the messaging, Calhoun and the other individual posted approximately 52 child pornography images and 22 child pornography videos. Calhoun told the OCE he had produced some of them online and others were “inferred” to have been recorded in-person.
According to court documents, Calhoun has been arrested, leading to the case against him being unsealed, but his arrest information was not available as of presstime Friday.
