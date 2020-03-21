A Pikeville woman was arrested this week after, police said, she stabbed her boyfriend during a domestic altercation.
According to the arrest citation by Pikeville Police Officer Josh Tackett, in the early morning hours of March 19, Tackett, Sgt. Billy Ratliff and Officer Josh Lawson were dispatched to Myers Towers in Pikeville to a 911 call from a man reporting his girlfriend had stabbed him in the stomach and was still in the apartment.
Upon arrival, the citation said, the officers were met at the door of the apartment by a man who had blood coming from a wound to the left side of his stomach, had a laceration on his left forearm and had blood on the front of his pants.
The man told the officers that the female who stabbed him was in the bathroom, the citation said. Tackett wrote that the officers heard someone in the bathroom and ordered the female, later identified as Tammy Ray-Williams, 47, out of the bathroom. While exiting the bathroom, the citation said, Ray-Williams stepped back in and appeared to be reaching for something on the counter while ignoring the officers’ verbal commands.
Tackett wrote that the officers physically restrained Ray-Williams because they could not tell what she was reaching for.
Ray-Williams, the citation said, told the officers that she and her boyfriend were in a verbal argument after he had come home after drinking alcohol. In separate interviews, the citation said, the couple told officers that, during the course of the argument, Ray-Williams pulled a knife from the kitchen counter and came at Johnson with it.
The citation said a struggle over the knife ensued, during which the male was stabbed and cut. Ray-Williams, the citation said, did suffer a “busted mouth” and lost a tooth during the domestic incident.
Court documents show that Ray-Williams was lodged in the Pike County Detention Center on a charge of second-degree assault and ordered held on a $10,000 cash bond by Pike District Judge Tommy May. She remained lodged in the jail as of presstime Friday.
Others arrested this week, according to the booking log at the jail included:
Wednesday, March 18
Jarred L. Shoemaker, 41, of Long Fork Road, Virgie, failure to appear in court and contempt of court.
Nathan Casey, 22, of Mill Creek Road, Paw Paw, Va., first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia, theft, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, being a fugitive from another state and first-degree promoting gambling.
Leonard B. Garner, 35, of Williard E. Stanley Road, Haysi, Va., DUI, driving on a DUI-suspended license, being a fugitive from justice and traffic charges.
Thursday, March 19
David Farley, 23, of Turkey Creek Road, Belfry, alcohol intoxication.
Tammy Ray-Williams, 47, of Hambley Boulevard, Pikeville, second-degree assault.
Brent E. Branham, 30, of Sharon Heights, Forest Hills, DUI, receiving stolen property and traffic charges.
Kenneth R. Fisher, 50, fo East Burnette Avenue, Louisville, violating parole.
Stacy N. Niece, 34, of Elkhorn City, third-degree criminal trespassing, resisting arrest and violating probation.
Editor’s note: The above list reflects people who are lodged in the Pike County Detention Center. The charges against them are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
